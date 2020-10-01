BEL Opens Vacancies For Engineers With Salary upto Rs. 1,20,000: Check Eligibility

The recruitment is being conducted at Bharat Electronics Limited’s Ghaziabad unit for 10 senior assistant engineer vacancies.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), an organisation that is focussed on manufacturing advanced electronics for the Indian Armed Forces, is recruiting engineers for 10 vacancies.

The recruitment is being conducted at Ghaziabad and it is mentioned in the official advertisement that the public sector undertaking is looking to recruit senior assistant engineers’ on a fixed-term basis. Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary ranging from Rs.30,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

There are three strategic business units with different vacant posts available:

ANTENNA

Vacancies – 2

Eligibility criteria – 3 years Diploma or equivalent degree in an electrical discipline.

Experience – Ex-servicemen from Army, Navy & Air Force in the rank of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) or above with min. 15 years of post-qualification experience.

Post location and duties- Selected candidates will be posted at BEL Ghaziabad and required to visit customer sites across India for maintenance of various projects.

Tenure – 3 years

SCCS

Vacancies – 6

Eligibility criteria: 3 years Diploma or equivalent engineering degree in Electronics or Electronics & Communications.

Experience: Ex-Servicemen from Indian Army in the rank of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) or above with 15 years of post-qualification experience.

Location of the post: Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar/ Kupwara/ Jammu/ Rajouri)

Tenure: 5 years

RADAR

Vacancies – 2

Eligibility criteria: 3 years diploma in electronics or any equivalent qualification.

Experience: Ex-servicemen from IAF in the rank of Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) or above with 15 Yrs of post-qualification experience.

Post location and duties: BEL, Ghaziabad. Selected candidates will be required to visit IAF sites across India for the maintenance of THD radar.

Tenure: 3 years

How to apply:

Step 1: Make a payment for your application here and get a copy of the receipt.

Step 2: Take a copy of the application form at the end of the official notification.

Step 3: Fill in the form and attach a passport size photograph.

Step 4: Prepare self-attested copies of necessary documents such as educational certificates, age proof and more.

Step 5: The form, documents, and payment receipt should be sent to – Bharat Electronics Limited Ghaziabad, P.O. Bharat Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad(U.P.)-201010.

The last day to pay the application fee is 24th October, and the post has to be sent across before 27th October.

Things to remember:

Remember to address the post to DGM(HR). The age limit to apply for the post is 50 years. The candidate should have retired from the Army / Navy / Air Force on or before 30.09.2020 If you have any queries on payment of application fee, you access this document to know more.

If you have any queries you can access the official notification here. Or send an email to hrbelgad@bel.co.in.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)