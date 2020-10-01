DRDO Opens 11 Vacancies For Engineers and Postgraduates: How to Apply & Stipend

DRDO will conduct an online interview for 11 vacancies for the position of Junior Research Fellow.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced that it will conduct an online interview for 11 vacancies. The interviews are for the position of Junior Research Fellow. The recruitment will be conducted for the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Chandigarh. This premier institute is working on avalanche forecasting, artificial triggering and structural control in snowbound mountainous areas.

The vacancies available are that of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Applications have been invited by engineers and postgraduates. Selected candidates will be engaged for a temporary period. They will receive a stipend of Rs 31,000 from DRDO.

Who can apply to DRDO:

1. Mechanical Engineer: (2 vacancies)

Eligibility criteria:

ME or MTech degree in the field of Mechanical Engineering

OR

OR BE or BTech with first division with a valid NET or GATE score in the fields of Mechanical Engineering.

2. Computer engineer: (3 vacancies)

Eligibility criteria:

ME or MTech degree in the field of Computer Science or Computer Engineering

OR

OR BE or BTech with a valid NET or GATE score in the fields of Computer Science or Computer Engineering

OR

OR MSc in Computer Science with first division with NET or GATE

3. Remote Sensing: (3 vacancies)

Eligibility criteria by DRDO:

Postgraduate Degree in the field of Remote Sensing, GIS, Geomatics, Geo-informatics or Computer Science with NET or GATE.

OR

OR ME or MTech degree in the field of Remote Sensing, GIS, Geomatics, Geo-informatics or Computer Science

4. M.Sc Physics with UGC/CSIR NET/GATE (2 vacancies)

5. Plant Physiologist – (1 vacancy)

Eligibility criteria:

M.Sc Forestry/Botany/Agriculture/with UGC/CSIR NET/GATE

How to apply for DRDO:

1: Download the application form from the DRDO here.

2: Fill in the necessary details and sign the form.

3: Scan the filled application form.

4: Get scanned copies of degree certificates.

5: Upload the documents and send them via email to director@sase.drdo.in.

Candidates who wish to apply have to submit the documents to DRDO before 12 October 2020.

Things to remember

There is an online interview for shortlisted candidates from 22 to 23 October 2020. The details for the online interview will be communicated via email. Candidates who wish to apply must be within 28 years. To know the age relaxations, check the official notification. Selected candidates will have to regularly visit and stay in snowbound regions of the Himalayas. The tenure of the fellowship is for two years. But it can be terminated sooner if the project is completed.

Before applying, read through the official notification.

