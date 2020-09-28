UGC Offers Scholarships for Girls: How to Apply, Stipend Details And Last Date

UGC Scholarship for girls pursuing their PG degrees in 2020-2021 can apply under this scheme, which gives a yearly stipend.

Online applications for the University Grants Commission (UGC) Scholarship 2020-21 are being invited from students for three postgraduate scholarships. Students can submit fresh applications as well as apply for renewals if they are already availing the scholarship.

Things to know:

Students who are keen on applying for the scholarship must do so on or before 30 October 2020.

The last date by which institutions need to verify the applications is 15 November 2020.

Students can log in here to fill out the requisite forms.

There are three kinds of scholarships being given out – Postgraduate scholarship for a single girl child, Postgraduate scholarship for University rank holders, and Postgraduate scholarship for professional courses for SC or ST.

Details Of The UGC Scholarship

Postgraduate scholarship for single girl child

There are 3000 scholarships for girl students who are admitted in the first year of postgraduate courses.

The amount of fellowship is Rs 36,200 per annum for a period of two years.

No additional hostel or medical expenses will be covered under this scholarship.

Girl student’s upto the age of 30 can apply for this scholarship.

Those students pursuing a PG degree under distance learning are not eligible for this scholarship.

Incomplete application forms will be summarily rejected.

To know more details, click here.

Postgraduate scholarship for university rank holders

First and second rank holders at undergraduate level who have secured admission into any postgraduate course would be eligible for this scholarship.

The amount of scholarship is Rs 3,100 per month, which will be awarded for a period of two years only.

Only those students who are pursuing their first PG degree will be eligible for this scholarship.

Students applying for the scholarship should not be more than 30 years of age at the time of applying.

A total of 3000 scholarships will be awarded under this scheme.

Incomplete application forms will be summarily rejected.

To know more details, click here.

Postgraduate Scholarship For Professional Courses For SC or ST

This scheme was launched primarily to help socially backward students who are keen on pursuing a postgraduate degree in professional subjects like engineering, management, pharmacy etc.

Students who are selected for this scholarship will be eligible for an amount of Rs 7800 per month for the duration of the degree. For other courses, the amount of scholarship will be paid Rs 4500 per month.

A total of 1000 scholarships will be disbursed under this scheme.

Incomplete application forms will be summarily rejected.

To know more details, click here.

If you wish to access the official notification, click here.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)