AICTE Announces Scholarship for Post Graduate Students With Stipend. How To Apply

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a Post Graduate Scholarship Scheme for MTech, ME, MArch and MPharm students for the year 2020-2021.

Under this scheme, qualified students admitted to AICTE approved institutions will receive a scholarship of Rs 12,400 per month for 24 months.

Who can apply:

Students admitted in AICTE approved Institutions / University Departments. Or students admitted in AICTE approved programs such as Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, and Master of Pharmacy programs.

Students enrolled as a full-time scholar.

Students having a valid GATE/ GPAT score at the time of admission.

How to apply

Step 1: Student ID verification – Validate your student ID to receive a unique student ID.

Step 2: Once you have registered, you can access the application form.

Step 3: Fill the necessary information and upload the mentioned documents.

Documents required: Scanned PDF copy of GATE/GPAT score card, caste certificate, bank passbook, and Aadhaar card (students of J&K, Meghalaya, and Assam are exempted).

Step 4: After filling the form, respective institutes have to verify the data of candidates admitted to M.Tech/M.E./M.Arch through GATE for the academic years 2020-21.

Step 5: Once it is approved by the institute the scholarship amount will be credited to the bank account of the student.

The last day for institutes to verify the candidate information is December 31, and the scholarship will be provided from the date of commencement of classes or the date of admission.

Things to remember:

The grant of Post Graduate Scholarship is subject to the condition that the student does not receive any financial assistance in the shape of scholarship, salary, stipend, etc. from any other source during his/her course of study in the Institute.

Candidates who wish to apply must have a savings bank account in the same name as the student ID.

It will be obligatory for every post-graduate student to undertake 8 to 10 hours (per week) of work related to teaching and research activities as assigned to him /her by the Institute.

The student should not leave the course midway.

To know more, read the guidelines in detail here or visit their official website. Candidates can also contact AICTE helpline at 011-26131576-78,80 or send email at pgscholarship@aicte-india.org for more information.

