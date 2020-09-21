UPSC, NHM, PNB & SBI Are Hiring: Check Out Vacancies & How to Apply

Recruitment 2020: UPSC, National Health Mission, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India have advertised for over 4000 vacancies. Check out the eligibility and last dates to apply.

The Union Public Service Commission, The National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab National Bank, and the State Bank of India (SBI) have released the official notification for hiring for various positions.

Find details of how to apply, last date of application, and eligibility criteria for each of these positions.

UPSC

Vacant posts in the following ministries have been advertised for- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Department, Directorate of Ayush, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

How many vacancies need to be filled?

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 24 vacant posts

Ministry of Home Affairs – 1 vacancy for the post of research officer

Home Department, Govt. of Delhi – three vacancies

Department of Health and Family Welfare – Seven vacancies for the post of general duty and medical officer.

The application forms are available online here and candidates can fill and submit it by 1 October 2020.

The National Health Mission

NHM has invited applications to fill 3800 vacancies of Community Health Officers (CHO) under this recruitment process. The application process has begun from 18 September and those candidates who are interested in this position can apply until 8 October by clicking here.

Things to know

● These contractual vacancies will be filled from January 2021 until December 2021.

● Those between the age group of 21 to 40 are eligible to apply for this vacancy.

● Those candidates who are selected will be given a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month as an Intern and Rs 7,500 per month as a performance-based incentive.

● The application form must be submitted only online and no other way.

Punjab National Bank

A total of 535 vacancies have been advertised for by PNB. This includes the post of specialist officer (SO) and one can access the details via the official website here. The application process will be closed on 29 September.

Things to know

● Online registration will begin on 8 September 2020

● Online registration will end on: 29 September 2020

● The tentative date for exam: October/November 2020

● For candidates applying for the manager position must be between 25

to 35 years of age.

● For candidates applying for the senior manager position one must be

between 25 to 37 years.

● Click here to access the online application link.

State Bank of India

On 18 September, SBI released the official notification for the recruitment of specialist Circle Officer. Candidates can apply for the SBI recruitment directly on the official website here. Do note that the last date to apply for SBI recruitment 2020 is 8

October.

Things to know

● One candidate is eligible to apply for only one position.

● The candidates, once shortlisted will be called for a personal interview. The

age limit for the positions will vary depending on the post being applied for.

● The registration form will be considered complete only once the candidate

pays the registration fee.

● Click here to access the application form.

Do ensure that you only log into the official website and fill out the application form.

