IIT Madras Offers Free 12-Week Course With Certificate for Electrical Engineers

This 12-week free course begins on 14 September. Electrical engineers can apply.

A free online course aimed at benefitting electrical engineers specialising in communications, networks, signal processing, stochastic control, machine learning, and related areas has been launched by IIT Madras.

Things to know

Students doing their MTech, MS or PhD are eligible to apply for this programme.

Professor Krishna Jagannathan, associate professor with the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras and Professor Krishna Jagannathan will be conducting the programme.

This is a twelve-week programme, during which students will be trained in deriving and proving fundamental results, starting from basic axioms.

Students who wish to obtain a certificate can take an examination that can do so by paying a sum of Rs 1000.

An e-certificate with the logos of IIT Madras and NPTEL will be given to students who score the required average assignment and exam marks.

Those students, who wish to check out the course details, can do so by clicking here to access the brochure.

Important dates

Enrolment ends – 21 September 2020

Programme commences – 14 September 2020

Programme ends – 4 December 2020

Exam date – 19 December 2020

Criteria to get the certificate?

Students must have an average assignment score, which equals to 25 per cent of the average of best eight assignments out of the total twelve assignments given in the course.

Students must also get an exam score of 75 per cent of the proctored certification exam score out of 100.

The final score must be equal to the average assignment score plus the exam score.

How to apply?

Students who qualify and are keen on applying for the course can click here to fill the form.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)