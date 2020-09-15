Pragati Scholarship of Rs 50,000 for Girls: How to Apply, Eligibility & Last Date

AICTE is inviting applications for the Pragati Scholarship which will benefit 5000 girl students by giving them Rs 50,000 per annum.

The All India Council for Technical Education is inviting online applications for the Pragati Scholarship Scheme. This is applicable for girls pursuing their degree or diploma in technology.

Selected candidates will be eligible to receive scholarships worth Rs 50,000 per year from the government. There are a total of 5000 scholarships to be disbursed this year to deserving candidates.

What you need to know:

Candidates who are eligible can apply via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The institution where the candidate studies must be approved by AICTE.

Registration forms can be submitted until 31 October 2020.

Who can apply for the scholarship?

Candidates admitted in the first year of degree level course, or the second year of degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved institutions.

A maximum of two girls from one family can apply.

The candidate’s family income should not be over 8 lakhs per annum. A valid certificate for the same issued by the State/UT governments must be submitted.

Criteria for selection

Candidates will be chosen only on the basis of merit.

Candidates must pass the qualifying examination to peruse the Technical Degree course from any of the AICTE approved institutions.

A State/ UT wise merit list will be prepared as per the number of scholarships allotted to that state or territory.

Renewal of the scholarship

The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on receipt of renewal through the National Scholarship Portal by submitting a passing certificate/marksheet along with a letter from the head of the institution on the online portal.

Any student failing to get promoted to the next class/level will forfeit the scholarship.

To access the complete list of State/UT wise division of scholarships available, please click here.

