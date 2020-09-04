DRDO to Pay Stipend For Engineer, Postgraduate Research Positions: How to Apply

DRDO recruitment 2020 will fill 6 vacancies for the position of Junior Research Fellow. The last date to apply is 30 September, 2020.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced that it will conduct an online interview for 6 vacancies for the position of Junior Research Fellow. The recruitment will be conducted by the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a premier research center focussed on studying vector-borne diseases, improving the quality of drinking water, and more.

Selected candidates are eligible for a stipend of Rs 31,000 and will be engaged for two years, which may be extendable.

Posts Available

1. Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Area of research – Microbiology

Vacancies – 1

Eligibility Criteria –

MTech/ MSc in any field with First Class distinction

NET / GATE qualified

2. Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Area of research – Food Science and Technology, Food Technology, Food Science and Nutrition, and life science.

Vacancies – 5

Eligibility Criteria –

MTech/ MSc in any field with First Class distinction

NET / GATE qualified

How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website and download the application here.

Step 2 – Read the instructions given, and fill in necessary details

Step 3 – Attach a passport size photo.

Step 4 – Make a copy of all the documents mentioned on the official notification.

Step 5 – The form and documents can be submitted via email -head.hrd@dfrl.drdo.in –

by scanning them. Or It can be sent by post to DFRL Mysore.

The last day to submit applications is September 30, 2020

Things to remember

Age Limit – Candidates must be within 28 years of age, on the date of the interview. According to the official notification, the age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC and ST candidates, and by 3 years for Other Backward Communities (OBCs)

Candidates working in government or public sector undertakings must produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC)

The interview dates and the online interview link will be given to the candidates via email if they are selected.

Shortlisted candidates must ensure they have internet connectivity, a webcam, and necessary software.

The candidates must produce original documents such as mark sheets, NOC certificates, etc at the time of joining.

If there are any questions regarding the application process you can check the official notification or email head.hrd@dfrl.drdo.in

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)