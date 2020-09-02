IFS Officer’s Plantable Visiting Cards Go Viral, Here’s How You Can Get Your Own

After IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted an image of his plantable visiting card, he was flooded with requests on how to get such cards made. Here are the details he shared.

Imagine a world where all the paper you mindlessly discard turned into plants, a world that we could green as we went along. Sounds far-fetched? It isn’t. Especially not if you went the extra mile with intention and mindfulness.

Recently, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who has quite a fan following on Twitter, tweeted an image of his visiting card. Nothing special, right? Well, the tweet went viral and it was because it was made entirely from seed paper. Seed paper is a biodegradable paper made from a mix of paper-pulp and organic seeds. Once you are done using this paper, you can place it in a pot and witness a plant grow from it. In the tweet, he said anyone coming into his office would receive a plantable card that would grow into a basil plant.

He says, “ After seeing one sample of it, I liked it and decided to share the same on the internet. Careful use of this product is a good thing, I have decided to distribute this to those who visit my office, and are willing to plant it and take care of it.”

So now anybody coming to my office is getting this. This card when planted grows into a bright basal plant. Thanks @WildLense_India. pic.twitter.com/xL9xgPCbbF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2020

On the same thread, many of his followers replied to him asking where they could find the same to place an order for themselves. .

If you like the idea as well, we are here to help. We did a little looking around and found a list of places you can order yours from, thereby doing your bit for the environment.

WildLense

WildLense is a Kanpur-based eco-tourism company that organises wildlife tours and nature camps for individuals and groups.. It was founded in 2012 by Gyaan Dixit, a graduate of Bachelor of Pharmacy, whose passion has always been to preserve nature and protect wildlife.

In 2019 he expanded by launching an e-commerce platform for travel apparel, eco-friendly products (such as cutlery made from bamboo and sugarcane waste), and plantable products such as pens, pencils, business cards and greeting cards.

The business cards are made of handmade paper, which is a mixture of paper pulp and seeds that help to maintain a sturdy structure. There are 10 varieties of organic seeds that users can choose from, and the ink used for printing is food-grade, as chemical products would hinder the growth of plants and pollute the environment.

To place an order for business cards or greeting cards, visit the website, and place your order. Once you do, a designer from the team will get in touch with you over email to finalise the text and design you want on the card. Or you can directly get in touch over email contact@wildlense.com and then confirm your order. The products are shipped across India, and overseas.

Pepaa

If you wish to print business cards, invitations, bookmarks, or gift a greeting card for a loved one using seed paper that would grow into a plant, you can check out Pepaa — pronounced as ‘Paepaa’- the way raddhiwalas announce their arrival.

This Coimbatore-based social enterprise develops sustainable stationery and packaging solutions. Their products are EN-713 grade (Euro safety standards) and the raw material used includes food-grade colours and natural glue. Apart from offering a wide range of products to choose from, they also offer a variety of paper colours.

While invitations and greeting cards have no minimum order quantity, visiting cards have a minimum order quantity of 250. They are available in rectangle shape, leaf shape, and a foot shape. You can customise the information you want on the card via a form provided at the bottom on the page.

You can check their website here, or contact them at support@pepaa.co

Seed Paper India

This Bengaluru-based organisation also makes visiting cards, invitations, bookmarks, and price tags for corporates from seed-based paper. While there is a minimum order quantity for 500 visiting cards, you can customise the design, colour and information. Apart from a wide range of handmade paper such as dung paper, coffee paper, rose petal paper, there is also a variety of seeds such as tomato, wildflower and basil that you can pick to embed.

You can check their website to know more about the products they offer, and place an order for the same on the website. Or you can get in touch with them over email seedpaperindia@gmail.com to customise the product, and then place an order.

(Edited by Sandhya Menon)