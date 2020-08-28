8 Places Delivering Delicious & Safe Onam Sadhyas To Your Doorstep This Year

With the social distancing brought by the COVID-19 pandemic still in force, these restaurants are innovating to ensure that customers still enjoy the traditional Onam sadhya this year.

Whether it’s the white and gold Kerala sarees and Mundus donned with fragrant jasmine flowers or the vibrant and colourful flower carpets, there’s something about Kerala’s harvest festival – Onam – that changes the aura of every household in the state.

Although this year you won’t be able to visit your friends and family due to the pandemic restrictions, there’s no reason you should say no to a delicious sadhya (the traditional Kerala feast with over 24 dishes that is served on plantain leaves on the occasion of Onam)

We curated a list of 10 places across India that you can order sadhya from this Onam.

From crunchy papadams to some Parippu payasam, these sadhyas are sure to blow your mind.

1. Pazhayodam Food Adventures – Kochi & Kottayam, Kerala

With all the 24 dishes on their menu being served with a variety of different payasams, Pazhayodam Food Adventures is delivering for folks in Kottayam and Kochi. You can pre-book the sadhya priced at Rs. 299. They are also providing five different kinds of payasams available in 500ml and 1 litre at prices ranging from Rs. 110 to Rs. 350.

You can call 9544132233 to place your orders.

2. Mahabelly – Delhi

The traditional sadhya available at the Mahabelly restaurant comprises of more than 22 dishes, starting with the uppu (salt), upperi (banana chips), sharkara peratti (jaggery coated banana chips), pickles, pappadams, followed by other dishes such as kaalan (yam and raw bananas in yoghurt curry), olan (ash gourd and red beans in coconut milk), rice etc. and ending on a sweet note with two varieties of payasam.

The Onam sadhya will be available from 30 August 2020 to 1 September 2020. The all-inclusive price of a single sadhya is Rs. 899 for takeaway and Rs. 999 for home delivery.

The prices for booking the pre-order tickets for takeaway and home delivery of a single sadhya are Rs. 99 and Rs. 199 respectively and the balance can be paid online 24 hours before the pickup/delivery (payment details will be sent to you separately).

For takeaway, the sadhyas can be picked up from Mahabelly, Restaurant DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, Delhi.

Home delivery orders will be fulfilled within a radius of 12 km from Saket in Delhi and DLF Phase 4 in Gurugram.

You can connect here.

3. KCK Chennai

Although Kappa Chakka Kandhari (KCK) based in Chennai are not providing full-fledged Onam sadhyas this year, they have picked an assortment of dishes from their ‘KCK Food Pack’ including avial, kadala curry (black chickpeas), green brinjal theeyal (simmered in roasted coconut gravy), chembu fry along with some red rice that could help you make a mini-sadhya.

Besides this, they are also providing a variety of payasams including the ada pradhaman, a sweet treat of rice flakes simmered with jaggery and coconut milk, chakka pradhaman – a traditional payasam of jackfruit pulp cooked in coconut milk and jaggery, payaru payasam cooked with green mung and the palada payasam made with rice flakes.

These payasams are available in 500 ml (Rs. 350 + taxes) & 1 litre (Rs. 650 + taxes).

For those who can’t choose just one payasam, they’ve opened up a combination of all four Onam special Payasams, each in 250 ml priced at Rs. 750+ taxes.

4. That Mallu Joint – Chennai

The Mallu Joint, based in Chennai has also opened for reservations and takeaways priced at Rs. 999 for two meals. You can reach them at 9551664958 to pre-order.

5. Achayathis – Chennai

Achayathis based in Chennai is serving 25 varieties of dishes in their ready-to-eat sadhya for Rs. 520. It will consist of kadhali pazham payasam, munthiri pachadi (made from grapes) along with unniyappam, and red cheera thoran. They are open for table bookings, takeaway and home delivery.

For more details, you can contact: 9846735482 / 9940079944

6. Savya Rasa – Chennai

Savya Rasa, with its branches in Chennai, Gurugram and Pune, is taking orders for sadhya exclusively at its Chennai branch at Rs. 2999, which can serve upto 4-5 people. They also have a sadhya box with compartments for 30 dishes priced at Rs. 749. They are also encouraging their customers to bring their own containers for takeaway.

To place your orders, you can contact: 07824868314

6. Sneha’s Restaurant – Mumbai

Mumbai’s popular Sneha restaurant has reduced their sadhya’s size this year to 10 dishes as they are short-staffed but are still making arrangements for home delivery and takeaway.

You can contact them at +912224456330 for more details.

7. Erivum Puliyum Restaurant, Bengaluru

The famous Erivum Puliyum in Kundanahalli, Bengaluru, is serving a ‘Grand Onam sadhya with 24 dishes priced at Rs. 499 per sadhya. They will be open on the 31 August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeaways. They are also offering a family combo (for three people) at Rs. 1400. Besides the sadhya, they are also offering palada and parippu payasam at Rs. 350 for 1 litre each.

You can reach them at 9008238101

8. Yumm Kerala, Bengaluru

Yumm Kerala in Bengaluru is offering a 23-dish sadhya at Rs. 390 per head with three varieties of payasam – parippu, palada and parippu pradaman. Yumm Kerala has decided to opt-out of dine-in service this year but has begun their delivery and takeaway services.

Pre-ordering will close by 30 August 2020, and you can contact them at +918197434143

So if you’re looking for a finger-licking Onam sadhya feast during the pandemic, don’t wait up and pre-book them right away!

