IIT Delhi Is Recruiting Engineers & Postgraduates for DRDO Project: How to Apply

IIT Delhi is inviting applications from engineers and postgraduates for contractual jobs in a DRDO-funded project.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has called for applications from engineers and post-graduates for working on a research project funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defense.

According to the official notification, there are two vacancies available under the project titled “Mechanical Behaviour of Light Weight Materials Under Different Rates of Dynamics Loading.”

How to Apply:

Step 1: Download Form No. IRD/REC-4, from the IRD website of IIT-Delhi.

Step 2: Fill in the required details and upload a passport size picture in the jpeg format.

Step 3: Once you have filled all the information, click on print. Here, you can save it as a pdf, or take a physical copy.

Step 4: Submit the filled-form via email to Prof Vikrant Tiwari, the project investigator at app.mech.iitd@gmail.com.

The last day to submit applications is September 12, 2020

Posts Available

Project Associate

Vacancy: 1

Key Duties:

Track project status through the print and online systems.

Track and manage project resources.

Educational qualifications:

BTech./ MSc / MCA or equivalent in the appropriate discipline

Experience required:

Two or more years of related work experience.

Knowledge of PHP, JAVA, SQL, HTML, CSS.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office suites such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Knowledge of photo editing software like Photoshop and GIMP.

Stipend: Rs.27,500 – Rs. 44,000/ month plus HRA @ 20%

Project Assistant

Vacancy: 1

Key duties:

Help in conducting project-related activities.

Format, edit and proofread reports in English.

Educational qualifications:

A Master’s degree in Science or Technology

OR

BTech in Computer/ any software-related field

Experience:

Editorial experience in an academic publishing environment is preferred.

2 or more years of related work experience.

Knowledge of PHP, JAVA, SQL, HTML, CSS.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office suites such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Knowledge of photo editing software like Photoshop and GIMP.

Stipend: Rs 25000 – Rs 40,000/ month plus HRA @ 20%

Things to Remember

While sending the email to Prof Vikrant Tiwari, mention the form number and your name on the subject line.

Selected candidates’ names will be displayed on this weblink along with the online test and interview details.

Only short-listed candidates will be informed about further rounds.

According to the official statement, the duration of the project is until 30/09/2022, and the candidates will be hired on a contractual basis.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)