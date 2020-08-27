Gurugram Firm’s Electric Bikes Cost Rs 20,000; Don’t Need a Driver’s License

The scooter weighs 59 kilograms, along with the battery, and has a basket in front to carry personal items.

Since its inception, Detel, a Gurgaon-based consumer electronic brand, has been involved in developing low-cost technologies. For example, they sell an LCD television for Rs 3999. “Although there is no great profit in making products at such low prices, I plan to reach every consumer in India,” says Yogesh Bhatia, the founder of Detel, India. Two years ago, Yogesh kicked off a plan to convert bicycles into electric vehicles by attaching a motor. But, that proved to be too expensive.

“Once we stopped working on the cycle, my 16-member research team started conducting ground-research to understand what the user wants in an electric vehicle. During this stage, we noted two main points to address — affordability, and safety. After continued research for other solutions. We started working on the electric vehicle which would go at low speeds, be affordable, and have the features of a cycle,” says Yogesh adding that he believes there is a big market in India for EVs.

Now, they have launched a new product— an electric two-wheeler named Detel EV (Easy) and priced at Rs 19,999.

Making a Low-Cost Electric Bike

Powered by a 250-watt electric motor, this scooter has a top speed of 25 km/hour. It has a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that takes 7-8 hours to charge using a domestic power supply. It can cover 60 kilometres on one full charge.

“Considering its low speed, users of this moped-like scooter do not require a DL. Vehicles that go between a speed of 25 – 35 kmph do not need a license or registration. It can be used by young adults. But wearing a helmet is necessary,” says Yogesh.

The scooter weighs 59 kgs, along with the battery, and has a basket in front to carry personal items. The moped-like scooter also has pedals attached to it, in case the power runs out. The vehicle is equipped with a drum braking system.

Munish Jindal, the head of Product Development and Supply Chain Management, says, “Our aim was to develop something that consumers would use when they had to go short distances. If a user has to take the scooter out in a hurry, and halfway through the journey realises there is no power, he/she can use the pedals to ride it. Since it is not heavy, there is not much effort involved. Though it cannot go fast, it is safe and environmentally friendly.”

There is also a second seat at the back for the pillion rider.

Bijender Verma, a resident of Haryana purchased the product as a gift for his 13-year-old son, Rahul Soni. He says, “My son uses the electric scooter to go to the market, and sometimes visit his friends. We purchased it two weeks back, and I chose this product for its main specification – speed. Since it does not go faster than 25 kms/hr I don’t have to worry that he will drive rash, and this will also give him the feel of being an adult.”

EV Industry In India

Yogesh believes that the electric vehicle industry in India is starting to gain momentum on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms.

“With the Delhi CM launching a new ‘Electric Vehicle Policy’ that is aimed at boosting the economy, reducing pollution levels and generating employment in the city, we feel that the consumption of the electric vehicles will go up now, more than ever. It’s possible that other states will also follow suit” says Yogesh.

Apart from the Detel EV Easy, to keep his business afloat in the current situation, Yogesh has also launched a series of products such as contactless thermometers, hand sanitisers, oximeters, facemasks, and more.

