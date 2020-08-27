Job Vacancies at BEL For Engineers and MBA Graduates, Salary upto Rs 50,000

BEL recruitment 2020 is currently being conducted for 18 vacancies for which engineers and MBA postgraduates can apply. Check out the eligibility and last date.

Promotion

With several people losing their jobs during the pandemic, the news of fresh opportunities comes as a relief. And for engineers and MBA graduates, it’s time to pay attention. About 18 vacancies are up for grabs at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) — the state-owned aerospace and defence company.

The company has vacancies in Pune with salaries going upto Rs. 50,000 pm for selected candidates.

Sounds like an awesome opportunity doesn’t it? Check out the details below.

Who all can apply

As per the official notification available on the BEL website, out of the total 18 vacancies, nine are for Trainee Engineers, six for Project Engineers, two for Trainee Officers, and one for Project Officer.

Details to note:

1. Trainee Engineer

* Two vacancies for BE, BTech or BSc graduates in Electronics Engineering

* Four vacancies for BE, BTech or BSc graduates in Mechanical Engineering

* Two vacancies for BE, BTech or BSc graduates in Civil Engineering

* One vacancy for BE, BTech or BSc graduates in Electrical Engineering

2. Trainee Officer

*Two vacancies for individuals with two years of full-time MBA in Finance

3. Project Engineer

*Three vacancies for people with a BE, BTech or BSc in Electronics Engineering

*Three vacancies for people with a BE, BTech or BSc in Mechanical Engineering

4. Project Officer

*One vacancy for two years of full-time MBA or MSW degrees

Promotion

Please note the BE, BTech and BSc engineering graduate candidates should have passed with a four-year full-time degree from a reputed institute or university recognised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In the case of the MBA, MSW in HR and MBA in Finance courses, the university or institute should be recognised by All India Management Association (AIMA).

How to apply

To apply for these positions, eligible candidates should email a scanned copy of the application form available on the BEL website. The email application should clearly mention what post they are applying for along with the other details that the application seeks.

Please email the application in an Excel file format to contengr-1@bel.co.in

The last date for application is 15 September 2020. So, if you are interested, go apply!

Find more details here.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.