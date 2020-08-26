Government Job Vacancies at RBI, SEBI, HAL, and AAI: Here’s How You Can Apply

Along with fresh graduates, around 5 million salaried professionals who lost their jobs owing to the lockdown, will be looking for new opportunities.

According to news reports, the unemployment rate was at 23.5% in April but fell to 7.4% in July. An AISHE report by the Ministry of Human Resource Department suggests that India produces around 3.66 crore graduates every year. This means, along with these fresh graduates, around 5 million salaried professionals who lost their jobs owing to the lockdown, will be looking for new opportunities.

While there are many job portals launched by state governments, private organisations, and individuals to connect employers and job seekers. Here are 6 government job vacancies for which you can apply directly:

1. Data Analyst – Reserve Bank of India

The RBI is filling 5 vacancies for the position of Data Analyst /MPD.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates must have attained the age of 30 years and must not be above the age of 40 years as of 1 March 2020.

Educational Qualifications:

A Postgraduate Degree in economics, mathematics, Computer Science

Or

A BE / BTech in Computer Science from an Indian University /Institute

Or

A Diploma in the area of Data Science, Data Analytics or Data Statistics psychology

Candidates must have experience of 5 years in the area of Data Analytics, Data Science, or Econometrics in commercial banks / financial companies / financial services organizations / IT services companies with a financial domain.

How to Apply

Register yourself as a new candidate by entering basic information such as name email ID and phone number.

A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Using that you can access the list of jobs available, and select one of your choices.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application.

Once you have entered the basic details, upload a photograph and signature in the same form as a JPEG file.

Pay the application fee, and submit.

The last day to register is 5 September 2020 till 6 pm. You can check the detailed version of the guidelines here, and the official notification here.

2. Specialist in Forensic Audit- Reserve Bank of India

Vacancy: 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates must have attained the age of 30 years and must not be above the age of 40 years as of 1 March 2020.

Educational qualifications:

Candidates must have completed Chartered Accountancy Or Graduate of MBA (Finance)

Or

Have a certification in forensic accounting and fraud detection

Candidates must also have experience of five years with specialized work experience in the area of a forensic audit, and being a part of the forensic audit team in Central/State level departments.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Register yourself as a new user here.

Step 2: Select the role you wish to apply for and fill the application form

Step 3: Upload the necessary documents, and make the fee payment.

The last day to register is 5 September 2020 till 6 pm. You can check the detailed version of the guidelines here, and the official notification here.

3. Accounts Specialist – RBI

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have graduated with a minimum of 55% marks

Candidates must be 30 years of age and not be above 40 years as on the 1 March 2020.

Educational Qualifications:

Completed Chartered Accountancy Or Company Secretary or International Financial Reporting Standards

Experience:

5 years of experience working with commercial banks/ financial companies.

Or

2 years of experience in the area of Treasury Operations or Credit Risk.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Register yourself as a new user here.

Step 2: Login on this page, and select the role you wish to apply for.

Step 3: Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the fee payment.

The last day to register is 5 September 2020 till 6 pm.

You can check the detailed version of the guidelines here, and the official notification here.

4. Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is a statutory regulatory body established by the Parliament.

The organisation is hiring for the position of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream.

Vacancies – 147

Age limit – Candidate must not be above 30 years of age on 29 February 2020

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must have a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration

Or

A Master’s degree in the above-mentioned disciplines.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Register yourself as a new user here using a valid email ID and phone number.

Step 2: Login on this page, and select the role you wish to apply for.

Step 3: Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the fee payment.

Before applying –

The candidates have to arrange for scans of their photograph, left thumb impression, and signature. They have to be uploaded while filling the application in a JPEG format.

The last day to register is 31 October 2020. You can check the official notification for more information.

5. Junior Executive (Civil engineering) – Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Vacancies – 15

Eligibility Criteria:

Those who have cleared their GATE 2019 exams are eligible to apply for these posts.

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60% marks.

The age limit is 27 years with relaxations for different categories. You can check them here.

Educational qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering/ technology from a recognized /deemed university.

No experience is essential to apply for the above posts.

Before applying it is necessary to have a scanned copy of your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates saved in a JPEG format. Candidates are requested to follow the instructions mentioned, and apply here.

The last day to apply is 2 September 2020.

6. Diploma Technician – Hindustan Aeronautical Limited

Vacancies – 11 (Diploma Technician – Electrical) 4 (Diploma Technician – Mechanical)

Job Location: Tambaram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have scored a minimum of 60% marks

Candidates should be 31 years of age. The age limit is relaxable for candidates with relevant post-qualification experience.

You can check the relaxations on the official notification.

Educational Qualifications:

A diploma in mechanical or electrical engineering.

How to Apply

Register here by providing basic information

Once you have registered, visit this page to access the application form.

Fill in the required information, and upload the necessary documents before submitting it.

You can check the application process in detail here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)