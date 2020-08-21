Learn French, German & Japanese With These Low-Cost Certified Online Courses

ASAP has partnered with various internationally validated language certification agencies to offer language training and different levels of language proficiency certifications.

The Kerala government’s education department has launched a new initiative under the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) in order to provide online classes to learn foreign languages — French, Japanese and German.



With the pandemic in full swing, the initiative has been launched in order to help individuals make use of their time during the lockdown more productive and also aims at helping youngsters avail job opportunities in foreign countries.



ASAP has partnered with various internationally validated language certification agencies like Goethe Zentrum, Alliance Francaise and The Alumni Society of Association for Overseas Technical Scholarships (ASATC) to offer language training and different levels of language proficiency certifications.



Interested people will have to be 15 years of age or above. They can register for the online classes which will begin from the last week of August at ASAP’s official site. The fees and number of hours required for each course are as follows:



German

Number of Hours: 90

Level: A1

Fees: Rs 5,200

Timing of class: Weekdays & Weekends

French

Number of Hours: 100

Level: A1

Fees: Rs 5,800

Timing of class: Weekdays & Weekends

Japanese

Number of Hours: 125

Level: N5

Fees: Rs 6,900

Timing of class: Weekdays & Weekends



Candidates will have to pay an additional amount for the training material cost and assessment fee excluding the assessment fee.



How To Apply



Candidates will have to fill out a form with their basic details including the name of the candidate, permanent address and date of birth.



The candidate will also be required to provide contact details such as phone number and email ID.



Besides basic information, the candidate will also have to choose the preferred language, along with the timings.



ASAP is also planning to launch courses for Spanish and Arabic in the near future.



For any queries regarding the courses, you can contact these numbers: 9495999738/ 9495999717. Interested candidates can apply here.



