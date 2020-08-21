IIT Kharagpur Announces Online Certificate Course to Teach a Key Career Skill

The program will be conducted through an online mode on weekends, and the last day to apply is November 01, 2020.

The Indian Institute of Kharagpur (IIT-K) in collaboration with the Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSOM), a business school located in the IIT-K campus, has launched a short-term course named Introduction to R Programming and Data Analytics which aims to create data analysts and introductory data scientists.

A data analyst is someone who uses technical and programming skills to analyse data and reports insights by creating simple visualisation patterns for a larger audience to understand. Being a Data Analyst is essential if you wish to step into bigger roles like Data Scientist.

The course will be held from November 7-27, and will be taught by IIT-Kharagpur’s professors and industry leaders through online classes.

Who can Apply

The course can be taken by first year BTech students, engineering graduates, teachers, scientific officers, technical assistants, and working professionals.

According to the official notification, on successful course completion, participants will receive a certificate from VGSOM and IIT Kharagpur.

How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, and register as a new user.

Step 2: Enter a valid email address, set a password.

Step 3: A verification link will be sent to your email.

Step 4: Once your email has been verified, log in again.

Step 5: Fill in profile information

Step 6: Select the course of your choice from the dashboard and click apply now.

The last day to apply is 1 November 2020.

This is a one-time registration process, and the same email id and password can be used to register for other courses of your choice. You can refer to the guidelines here.

Fee Payment

According to the official notification, the cost of the course is Rs 6,000 for students, and Rs 8,000 for others. This includes only course materials and is non-refundable.

If you have been shortlisted for the program, you will receive a payment link on your email within a few days.

Course Structure

The course consists of lecture sessions, hands-on exercises, and discussion on case studies and current problems. The classes will be conducted only on weekends for 3 hours on Saturday, and 3 hours on Sunday.

The notification also mentions that the exact course schedule, and structure will be updated on the website shortly.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)