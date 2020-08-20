Google Launches ‘Kormo Jobs’ App For Job Seekers in India: How it Works

The application has 2 million entry-level job listings from companies such as Zomato and Dunzo.

Promotion

While hunting for jobs, it is hard to keep track of applications and important files. To make this task easier, and to help millions of young people get access to entry-level jobs in the post-pandemic world, tech giant Google launched Kormo, an employment app in 2018.

According to news reports, this app was first launched in Bangladesh. After successful piloting, it was expanded to Indonesia, before being launched in India as a Spot on Google Pay (a digital storefront within the app).

After it received 2 million entry-level job listings from companies such as Zomato, Dunzo, and more the company believes more youngsters will benefit from it as an Android application, and has launched it with this name: Kormo Jobs.

How to use the app:

Step 1: Visit Play Store, and download the application.

Step 2: Create a profile using your email address, and by creating a password.

Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information.

Step 4: Select your job interests, education and work history.

Step 5: Submit the digital CV and start applying for jobs.

Promotion

You can also download this resume, and share it with potential employers or your colleagues.

What does the Kormo Jobs app offer?

The app aims to help job seekers apply for positions across India, and employers to connect with them. It allows users to discover jobs of their choice, lists available jobs, and recommends jobs based on the users’ profile. As the user keeps updating their resume with specific interests, relevant jobs will be suggested.

Users can also search for jobs specific to their interests, or based on their preferred location.

Apart from that users can learn how to create a digital resume, and take up short courses to develop their interpersonal skills.

It also benefits employers, as they can create job posts, view applications of qualified job seekers, and check how many have applied. They can also schedule interviews with candidates on the same platform, and close the requirement once the position is filled.

In an official blog, Google has said that it will continue to invest in new features and jobs to enhance the experience, and help users benefit from the convenience.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)