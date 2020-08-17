ISRO Is Recruiting For Vacancies with Salary Upto Rs 54000: How to Apply

ISRO recruitment 2020 is currently underway for capacity building and research in the field of Remote Sensing and Geo-Informatics.

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a Unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is hiring for 18 vacancies, out of which 17 are for the post of Junior Research Fellow and 1 is for a Research Associate.

The organisation is focused on developing land-ocean-atmosphere applications, and understanding processes on the Earth’s surface using space-based technologies.

According to the official notification, selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 31,000/month for JRF positions and up to Rs 54,000/month for an RA position.

Who can apply?

Post Graduates or Engineers in various streams with a minimum aggregate of 65% or CGPA grading of 6.84 out of 10.

The candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility Test (except for the post of RA) in any year in the relevant subject.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, and register yourself as an applicant using a valid email id.

Step 2: Fill the online application form and upload necessary documents

Step 3: Submit the application

The last date for submitting applications is 31 August 2020. Before applying, read through the detailed official notification.

These are the posts available for Junior Research Fellowship:

Project – Retrieval of Geophysical parameters using GNSS/IRNSS signals

Vacancies – 4

Educational qualification –

ME, MTech, MSc, BE or BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Civil Engineering, etc.

Essential qualifications –

Knowledge of GNSS-Reflectometry, Signal processing, GNSS Signals, Microwave Remote Sensing.

Knowledge of soil moisture/vegetation parameter retrieval using microwave remote sensing.

Experience in truth data collection and field-work.

Project – Himalayan Alpine Biodiversity Characterization and Information SystemNetwork (NMHS)

Vacancies: 2

Educational qualifications:

MSc or MTech in Remote Sensing and GIS, Forestry, Ecology, or Environmental Science.

Essential qualifications:

Knowledge of plant taxonomy and application of Remote Sensing (RS) & Geographic Information System (GIS) in forestry.

English writing skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Project – Chandrayaan-2 Science plan for utilization of Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) data for lunar surface compositional mapping

Vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications –

MSc or MTech in Geology, Applied Geology, Geophysics, or equivalent.

Essential qualification –

Experience in Remote Sensing & GIS, and planetary qualification data analysis.

Project – Multi-sensor integration for digital recording, and realistic 3D Modelling of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Northern India

Vacancies: 1

Educational Qualifications:

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT with Physics or Mathematics.

Essential qualifications:

Knowledge of Python, C++, JavaScript, php, PostgresQL

Experience in GIS qualification database creation, and management using Open Source and commercial software.

Project – Extending crop inventory to new crops

Vacancies: 2

Educational qualification:

MSc in Agriculture, or

MTech in Remote Sensing & GIS

Essential qualifications:

Programming skills in Python, MATLAB, IDL

Knowledge of microwave remote sensing and image processing

Project – Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India

Vacancies: 1

Educational qualifications:

MTech in Remote Sensing and GIS, Geomatics

MSc Agriculture

Essential qualifications:

Knowledge of RS & GIS application to Atmospheric Science, computer programming skills.

Experience in working with atmospheric models like SBDART, WRF

Project – Spatio-temporal variations of gaseous air pollutants over the Indian Subcontinent with a special emphasis on foothills of North-Western Himalaya.

Vacancies – 2

Educational qualifications:

MTech in Atmospheric Science, Meteorology, Remote Sensing and GIS

MSc in Physics, Atmospheric Science, Meteorology

Essential qualifications –

Hands-on experience of atmospheric models such as WRF/ WRF-CHEM, GEOSCHEM, GOCART, CHIMERE.

Basic knowledge of computer programming and operating LINUX.

Project: Indian Bio-Resource Information Network

Vacancies: 2

Educational qualifications:

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering

Essential qualifications:

Knowledge in designing and developing Web-based GIS applications using FOSS4G tools (Geoserver, Mapserver, PostgreSQL, PostGIS, OpenLayers, Leaflet)

Project – Rainfall threshold and DlnsAR based methods for initiation of landslides and decoupling of spatial variations in precipitation, erosion, tectonics in Garhwal Himalaya

Vacancies – 1

Educational qualifications:

MTech or MSc in Geology or Geophysics.

Essential qualifications:

Remote Sensing & GIS background

Project – Indian Bio-Resource Information Network

Vacancies – 1

Educational qualifications:

MSc or MTech in Remote Sensing and GIS

Essential qualifications:

Knowledge of plant taxonomy and application of Remote Sensing and GIS in forestry and ecology.

Posts available for Research Associate

Project – Indian Bio-Resource Information Network

Vacancies – 1

Educational qualification:

PhD or a Doctorate level degree with a thesis in Data Science, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning,Computer Science, Remote Sensing and GIS, Geoinformatics, and so on.

Candidates with an ME or MTech with the relevant experience can also apply

Essential qualification:

Knowledge in designing and developing geo-web services applications, GIS databases, and geo-analytical tools.

Knowledge in the Remote Sensing and GIS field.

Things to remember:

The fellowships will be offered only until February 2021, or an earlier date which shall depend on fund availability.

Age limit: As on the last date of online application-

JRF: 28 years

RA: 35 years. To know about the relaxations in the age limits, check the official notification.

Original education, experience, and identity certificates must be produced at the time of joining.

Those who are already employed by any government or private organisation shall produce a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the employer at the time of the online interview, and also at the time of joining.

For more information, you can visit the IIRS website or read the recruitment notice.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)