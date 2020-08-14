CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam in November: AIR 2 Shares Important Tips

The exam will be conducted in an online mode and the exact date will be announced on the official website.

The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has tweeted that the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam is being scheduled for the 2nd week of November 2020.

According to the tweet, the exact exam dates will be released shortly on the official CSIR website. The exam will be conducted in an online mode for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor.

2/3 CSIR/UGC-Net June 2020 exam is being scheduled in 2nd week of November 2020. Exact date to be notified shortly @CSIR_IND @shekhar_mande @SWifaan — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) August 7, 2020

It will be conducted by the National Testing Agency for the following subjects:

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Preparation Tips From a Topper for UGC NET 2020

While preparation to ace the exam must be in full swing, an aspirant’s target must not only be to qualify the exam with a good score but also ensure that they crack the exam in the first attempt.

Kanika Anabh, a resident of Ranchi, and a graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru University ranked 2nd in the life sciences stream of the CSIR UGC NET exam conducted in 2019. Here are some tips she shared for those who are currently preparing for the exams.

Go through your syllabus very carefully.

Kanika says it is important to be sure of the topics and sub-topics before you begin studying. You can write down the topics on a piece of paper, and pin it to your study table. This will help you keep track of the subjects to study.

“You can find the syllabus online, or on preparation books that you might be referring to. If you know the syllabus while studying, you will know which is an important point or topic and which one you can drop or read later. This will help you to save your time as you would not waste time on less important topics.”

Reference Material

Do not skip the reference books. Kanika says there are many videos and articles online which can direct aspirants towards the correct reference material.

“Keeping your reference material handy is crucial. Before purchasing a reference book, check if it covers all the topics mentioned under your subject’s syllabus. Do not purchase ones that look big, even if it looks small, it has to be precise with the information. This can help you understand topics better.”

Gain clarity of the overall CSIR NET Exam Pattern.

Be very clear about the exam’s pattern and the sequence in which the questions are asked.

“Familiarise yourself with the exam pattern by checking the official website. This helps to understand how to navigate through the paper, and you can create a method for yourself to attempt questions in a specific pattern, for maximum marks. While, some prefer covering the longer questions first, and then attempting the shorter one. You can do whatever helps you manage your time better during the exam.”

Solve question papers of previous years.

Kanika says you can solve question papers from the last 10 years, to get a clear idea about the way the questions will be framed.

“You can get these from the internet, or as a book. Solve at least the last 8 to 10 exam papers from the previous years. When solving these, time yourself, and ensure you are improving it each day.”

Maintain a study schedule

Manage your time effectively during exam preparation. Keep a timetable, and spend at least 5 hours on your studies daily. “With the situation now, it may be hard for many of you to focus on studying continuously, but if you cannot, split your syllabus in such a way that you cover important topics at first, and then move towards the easier ones. On days, when you don’t feel like studying, just revise old topics so that you don’t lose the flow of studying regularly.

Above all things, maintain a positive attitude. Kanika says she did not study for an entire day before her exam, and only spent a few hours revising all the important topics. This helped her stay calm on the day f her exam, and attempt the paper without any anxiety.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)