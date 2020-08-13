Independence Day 2020: 5 Online Resources To Help You Celebrate Like Never Before

From attending a concert featuring legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to celebrating through films, check out these special online Independence Day events!

The year 2020’s Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations will be unlike any we have seen before.

Traditional I-Day events will have to be restricted with social distancing rules in place. But, that does not mean we cannot celebrate a day of nationalnational pride with the same enthusiasm.

Here, we look at all the unique ways we can make this independence day special by celebrating our nation’s rich culture online.

From movie aficionados to music and history buffs, we have something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in the country’s history

The Ministry of Tourism launched an interesting series of webinars titled ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ in April this year. The series looks at the history of different cities but for Independence Day, they have come up with special themes that focus on the freedom struggle.

Three webinars are already available and for the special occasion, two more would be out soon that would focus on the subject. The ones available in the public domain include “Memoirs of 1857 – A Prelude to Independence”, “Cellular Jail: Letters, Memoirs & Memories” and “Lesser-known stories of India’s struggle for Independence”. To access the series, click here.

Patriotic Film festival

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has initiated an online screening of films that embody patriotism. The first-ever online film festival is a part of Independence Day celebrations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It began on 7 August and will continue until 21 August.

The film festival would also showcase movies in different regional languages like Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam in addition to Hindi.

Some of the films in the line-up include Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak by Shyam Benegal, Udayer Pathey by Bimal Roy, Malayalam film Uttarayanam by G Aravindan, Tamil film Veerapandiya Kattabomman by B. R Panthulu, and Roja by Mani Ratnam, among others. The movies are being streamed here for free.

Groove to melodious tunes

Lovers of music, rejoice, as there is a lot in store. Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) will present, ‘The Freedom Concert’ featuring legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The music icon will give a solo performance and will also present a vocal rendition to Aeyri Sakhi composed by Amir Khusro in the 13th Century. You can stream the performance at 9 p.m. on 15 August either on Facebook or Youtube.

On the other hand, if you are a big fan of the Indie music scene, check out boxout.fm that has organised a 24-hour special show to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day. The show begins at 12 a.m. on 15 August 2020 and they have promised a number of exclusive live performances, DJ sets, radio shows and podcasts.

Some of the artists in the line up include Ankur Tewari, Azadi Records, Dualist Inquiry among others. You can stream the music online or download the app on your phone.

Dance performances

If you are an ardent fan of Indian classical dance forms, you are in for a treat. The Adrija Dance Academy based in the US will showcase performances by Indians abroad. The classical dance performance will combine movements from classical dance forms like Odissi and Kathak. Music would include the sounds of the tabla. The performance begins at 10.30 pm and you can register for the free event here.

Learn about India’s development history

The/Nudge Foundation is bringing diverse experts and stakeholders from across t

he globe on one platform to discuss India’s development progress since independence and the road ahead from here. The non-stop 24-hour global event has been organised in collaboration with The Rockefeller Foundation & The Skoll Foundation.

Some notable speakers include Faye D’Souza, Ronnie Screwvala, Nalini Shekar among other big names. You can register for the event here.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your celebrations and tell your friends and family about it too.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

