JEE, NEET Admit Cards Expected Soon: What Precautions You Must Take During Exams

For the past few days, netizens have been asking for the postponement of the computer-based Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

While the former is expected to be held in the month of September, the latter will be conducted on 13 September 2020. The admit cards for both will soon be out.

Several parents are opposed to the idea of conducting the examinations amidst the pandemic and are expressing concern about the safety of the candidates.

In such a scenario, the Kerala Health Department has issued guidelines for precautionary measures for the examinations.

Let’s take a look.

Guidelines for NEET Examination

NEET aspirants and parents/guardians from abroad or other states travelling to Kerala for the medical entrance exam will have to arrive at least 14 days in advance and complete the necessary stay-at-home or institutional quarantine before the exam day.

Aspirants who want to be exempted from the mandatory quarantine of 14 days will have to provide a COVID-19 negative report to the Health Dept on arrival.

The COVID-19 test will have to be taken at least 96 hours prior to the travel.

Arrangements like separate centres and classrooms will be made for students exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Health care workers would be appointed at these NEET centres to ensure that the exam is held in adherence to the guidelines provided.

Here is a list of personal safety measures that you can take to avoid getting infected or spreading the virus.

Avoid public transport to the centre and try to opt for your personal vehicles instead.

Ensure the use of a hand sanitiser before entering the examination hall.

Make sure to wear a full-coverage face mask through the process — from getting to the centre and during the examination.

Make sure to sanitise the prescribed stationery that you carry with you.

Once the examination is finished, do not rush out of the examination hall and ensure to maintain a distance from the other candidates.

Ensure that you return home and take a shower immediately and try to avoid any other interactions in between.

As far as possible, don’t bring a companion to the examination centre to avoid putting them at risk.

Make sure to wash the clothes worn to the examination centre separately.

Remember to sanitise any accessories (phones, bags, masks) you take to the centre before entering your home.

As a NEET, JEE candidate, you must also ensure to follow all the instructions provided at the exam centres by the invigilators with regards to forming lines, entry and checking.

