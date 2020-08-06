IBPS Announces Recruitment for Over 1000 Bank Jobs. How to Apply.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for 1167 vacancies.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT).

There are a total of 1,167 vacancies, and the recruitment is being done for banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

The last day for registration is August 26, and the preliminary examinations will be conducted through an online mode.

Who can apply ?

Aspirants who wish to apply for the posts advertised by IBPS should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS, which are as follows:

Nationality/Citizenship:

The candidate must be –

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African countries

Age

As 01.08.2020 the candidate must be a minimum of 20 years or a maximum of 30 years. You can check the age relaxations for different categories on the official notification.

Educational Qualifications

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification.

The candidate must possess a valid marksheet and degree certificate that indicates the year of graduation, and the percentage of marks obtained.

Reservations

The posts are identified suitable for persons under categories of four disabilities as defined in the Schedule of RPWD Act 2016 and notified by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

You can check which are the four categories, in the official statement.

Prerequisites for applying online

Have a scanned copy of your photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm), signature, left thumb impression, and a hand-written declaration. See the sample text for the declaration here.

After entering your basic information, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The same will be sent over email and SMS. This can be used to reopen the saved data during registration.

How to apply

Step 1: Register online here.

Step 2: Enter your basic information, and upload the necessary documents.

Step 3: Payment of fees through an online mode.

Rs. 175/- for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Rs. 850/- for all others

The online examination will be held in two phases — Online Preliminary and Online Main. Shortlisted candidates will subsequently be called for a common interview by the participating organisations, and coordinated by the nodal bank.

Things to remember

On completion of the interview process, shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations. The provisional allotment is subject to the candidate fulfilling the eligibility criteria and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted organisation.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form containing fee payment details. This has to be produced along with other documents during the interview.

Further announcements pertaining to this process will be published on the IBPS website.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)