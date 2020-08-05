10 Job Portals Connecting Job Seekers & Employers Who are Hiring Despite COVID-19

Many state governments, and private organisations have launched free job portals which will help employers and workers connect.

The pandemic has caused many businesses to downsize or shut down completely, leaving lakhs of people across the country, without jobs. Even though Unlock 3.0 is underway, several businesses and factory owners are unable to start work because most of the workforce migrated away from the city to their hometowns or villages. To bridge this gap, many state governments, and private organisations have launched free job portals which will help employers and workers connect.

Here are 10 job portals that can be accessed to apply for work:

MahaJobs Portal

MahaJobs is a joint venture between the Department of Industries, Department of Labour, and Skill Development-Entrepreneurship of the Government of Maharashtra to connect job seekers with employers.

Job seekers can apply to 17 sectors through the portal, including engineering, logistic, textile, and pharmaceuticals. Skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled candidates can apply for jobs by entering their details on the portal, which can be accessed by employers and industries.

Register here.

Rozgaar Bazaar

To revive Delhi’s economy, the government has launched a platform connecting job-seekers and employers, who have to register their contact details, through phone or WhatsApp.

More than 7 lakh people have already registered on the website, and there are more than 4500 employers. According to an article by The Indian Express, the vacancies available are sales/marketing, beautician/spa/wellness, housekeeping/peon, customer support/tele caller, and accountant.

If you wish to register on the portal, click here.

Pravasi Rojgar

Actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to migrant workers of Bihar by launching Pravasi Rojgar, a job portal. The online platform has over 500 reputed companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce, and logistics sectors, offering job opportunities.

The portal aims to provide relevant employment opportunities to job seekers in the skill-based work sector.

You can register yourself, and seek job opportunities here.

Rojgar Mahaswayam

The Maharashtra government has launched a website for people seeking under the initiative of the Skill Development Department. The portal has information about jobs available under the government and private sectors.

You can register yourself here, and look at the vacancies available. An aadhar card and a valid mobile number are required.

Raj-Kaushal Yojana

The portal launched by the Rajasthan Government aims to provide employment opportunities to the residents of the state close to their homes. The portal also allows employers to register and hire workers.

Those who wish to apply for work through the portal, have to create a digital identity first, and then log in to the portal here.

Bharath Shramik

A web-based platform launched by Akshat Mittal, a 17-year-old based in Noida, can connect unemployed workers with employers, who have lost a chunk of their workforce.

Both employers and workers can register themselves on the website.

Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar

The Punjab government, under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme, launched a job portal where employers and job seekers can register. Those who are seeking jobs through the portal will be given free coaching, training for government & private-sector jobs, training in soft skills and communication skills, etc.

Currently, there are more than 36,000 government jobs and 22,000 private-sector jobs available.

If you wish to register visit the official website.

COVID-19 Free Job Forum

What started as an experiment to simplify the job marketplace for job seekers and job givers, turned into a social initiative to help out those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Two entrepreneurs, Suyash Jain and Rajat Agarwal have created a detailed google form that collects information about job seekers and providers.

The form is uploaded to their LinkedIn page and can be accessed for free by both parties. Currently, there are more than 500 recruiters as part of their initiative.

If you wish to register as a job seeker or provider, here is the google form.

MoSahay

A group of engineering students and industry professionals led by professors from the Indian Institute of Sciences Bhubaneswar, have developed a cross-platform application to help migrant workers find jobs in different parts of the country.

The application acts as an interface between employers and migrant workers. It stores information about skill sets of the workers and their current health status.

According to an article by The New Indian Express, once the data of the migrants are stored, the group plans to share the same with recruiters and the State Government.

The website is available in multiple languages, and you can register here. Once you have registered you will receive an enrollment ID which can be used to check the status of your application.

Bharat Works

Two graduates of NIT Rourkela have developed a portal to help workers who have migrated to different parts of the country find new jobs. According to a news article, the duo has also gathered a team of 20 volunteers to help workers with the online registration process.

Currently, there are 18 companies registered. You can check them and register yourself here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)