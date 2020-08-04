IIT-Delhi to fill 45 vacancies, salaries upto Rs 1 lakh. Apply now.

Available posts include junior technical superintendent, senior laboratory assistant, and library information assistant.

Promotion

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) is inviting applications for 45 vacancies. The posts available are of junior technical superintendent, senior laboratory assistant, library information assistant, and so on.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 1,12,400 based on their qualifications and the post for which they are selected.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply for the post of their choice only through the official website of IIT-Delhi.

Step 1: Register yourself on the IIT-Delhi website by entering your personal details.

Step 2: Select the post of your choice.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Make a payment of Rs 200 and submit the application form.

Here are the vacancies that are available in IIT Delhi:

Junior Technical Superintendent

Number of Vacancies – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Computer Science.

Candidates should have good command over English and Hindi language.

Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications like MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint or equivalent is a must.

Assistant Security Officer

Number of Vacancies in IIT-Delhi – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s or Bachelor’s graduate in any discipline with at least 55 % marks.

5 years relevant experience.

Should have military or NCC & fire fighting training, Risk & Disaster Management Training and first aid.

Junior Superintendent (Publications Cell)

Number of vacancies – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline preferably in Science with 55% marks.

Should have good command over English and Hindi.

Senior Laboratory Assistant / Senior Mechanic

Number of vacancies: 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Promotion

Master’s Degree in any discipline (preferably Science) with 55% marks.

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with two years relevant experience.

Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications.

Caretaker (Hostel Management)

Vacancy: 1.

Eligibility Criteria:

Degree in Hotel Management with at least 55% marks.

5 years relevant experience.

Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer softwares.

Library Information Assistant

Vacancies: 4

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce with at least 55% marks.

One year work experience in a reputed library.

Proficiency in the use of various computer applications.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Management Studies)

Vacancy: 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application with a minimum of 55%

5 years relevant experience.

Knowledge of various computer office applications.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Central Workshop)

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility Criteria:

A 3-year Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobiles/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University.

3 years relevant experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Department of Mechanical Engineering)

Vacancies: 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Bachelor’s Degree: Mechanical, Aerospace, Production & Industrial, Mining, Chemical, or Mechatronics engineering with a minimum of 55% marks.

Two years relevant experience.

Diploma in Engineering with three years relevant experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Centre for Biomedical Engineering)

Vacancies: 3

Eligibility Criteria:

BTech in Engineering or MSc in Applied Sciences with a minimum of 55% marks.

2 or more years of relevant experience.

Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer softwares.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Computer Service Centre)

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s Degree in Science with a minimum of 60% marks.

Bachelor’s Degree in Science/ Computer Science with two years relevant experience

A 3-year Diploma in Engineering or Applied Sciences with a minimum of 60% marks, and 3 years relevant experience

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Physics) Essential:

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Master Degree in Physics or Electronics & Instrumentation with a minimum of 55% marks.

Bachelor’s Degree in Science with 2 years relevant experience.

3 years Diploma in Engineering with 3 years relevant experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Applied Mechanics)

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Master degree/ BE in Mechanical or Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks.

Bachelor’s degree with 2 years relevant experience.

A diploma in Engineering with 3 years relevant experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Deptt. of Design)

Vacancies: 6

Eligibility Criteria:

Bachelor of Fine Arts or Engineering in any branch with a minimum of 55% marks.

One year relevant experience in at least one of the following areas:

(i) Model making in a variety of materials such as foam, wood

(ii) experience in finishing methods and painting etc.

(iii) Proficiency in graphic design, animation, video and filmmaking.

(i) Model making in a variety of materials such as foam, wood (ii) experience in finishing methods and painting etc. (iii) Proficiency in graphic design, animation, video and filmmaking. 3-year Diploma with minimum of 4 years relevant experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Centre of Atmospheric Sciences)

Vacancies: 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s Degree in Science or Computer Science with a minimum of 55% marks.

Bachelor’s degree in Science with two years relevant experience.

Three years Diploma in Engineering or Applied Science with three years relevant experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant (Center for Sensors,Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering )

Vacancies: 7

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s Degree in Science or Computer Science.

Bachelor’s Degree in Science with two years relevant experience.

A 3-year Diploma in Engineering or Applied Science with three years relevant experience.

Junior Assistant (Accounts)

Vacancies: 6

Eligibility Criteria:

BCom or equivalent qualification with at least 55% marks.

Proficiency in using accounting software like Tally, PayRoll, e-TDS etc.

Having a typing speed of 40 words per minute / 35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi respectively on computer.

For more information, check the official notification by IIT-Delhi.

Promotion

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)