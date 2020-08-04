IIT-Delhi to fill 45 vacancies, salaries upto Rs 1 lakh. Apply now.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) is inviting applications for 45 vacancies. The posts available are of junior technical superintendent, senior laboratory assistant, library information assistant, and so on.
Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 1,12,400 based on their qualifications and the post for which they are selected.
How to apply:
Candidates can apply for the post of their choice only through the official website of IIT-Delhi.
Step 1: Register yourself on the IIT-Delhi website by entering your personal details.
Step 2: Select the post of your choice.
Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Step 4: Make a payment of Rs 200 and submit the application form.
Here are the vacancies that are available in IIT Delhi:
Junior Technical Superintendent
Number of Vacancies – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Computer Science.
- Candidates should have good command over English and Hindi language.
- Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications like MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint or equivalent is a must.
Assistant Security Officer
Number of Vacancies in IIT-Delhi – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s or Bachelor’s graduate in any discipline with at least 55 % marks.
- 5 years relevant experience.
- Should have military or NCC & fire fighting training, Risk & Disaster Management Training and first aid.
Junior Superintendent (Publications Cell)
Number of vacancies – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline preferably in Science with 55% marks.
- Should have good command over English and Hindi.
Senior Laboratory Assistant / Senior Mechanic
Number of vacancies: 2
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s Degree in any discipline (preferably Science) with 55% marks.
- Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with two years relevant experience.
- Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications.
Caretaker (Hostel Management)
Vacancy: 1.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Degree in Hotel Management with at least 55% marks.
- 5 years relevant experience.
- Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer softwares.
Library Information Assistant
Vacancies: 4
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce with at least 55% marks.
- One year work experience in a reputed library.
- Proficiency in the use of various computer applications.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Management Studies)
Vacancy: 1
Eligibility Criteria:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application with a minimum of 55%
- 5 years relevant experience.
- Knowledge of various computer office applications.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Central Workshop)
Vacancies: 2
Eligibility Criteria:
- A 3-year Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobiles/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University.
- 3 years relevant experience.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Department of Mechanical Engineering)
Vacancies: 3
Eligibility Criteria:
- Bachelor’s Degree: Mechanical, Aerospace, Production & Industrial, Mining, Chemical, or Mechatronics engineering with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Two years relevant experience.
- Diploma in Engineering with three years relevant experience.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Centre for Biomedical Engineering)
Vacancies: 3
Eligibility Criteria:
- BTech in Engineering or MSc in Applied Sciences with a minimum of 55% marks.
- 2 or more years of relevant experience.
- Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer softwares.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Computer Service Centre)
Vacancies: 1
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s Degree in Science with a minimum of 60% marks.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Science/ Computer Science with two years relevant experience
- A 3-year Diploma in Engineering or Applied Sciences with a minimum of 60% marks, and 3 years relevant experience
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Physics) Essential:
Vacancies: 1
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master Degree in Physics or Electronics & Instrumentation with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Science with 2 years relevant experience.
- 3 years Diploma in Engineering with 3 years relevant experience.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Applied Mechanics)
Vacancies: 1
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master degree/ BE in Mechanical or Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Bachelor’s degree with 2 years relevant experience.
- A diploma in Engineering with 3 years relevant experience.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Deptt. of Design)
Vacancies: 6
Eligibility Criteria:
- Bachelor of Fine Arts or Engineering in any branch with a minimum of 55% marks.
- One year relevant experience in at least one of the following areas:
(i) Model making in a variety of materials such as foam, wood
(ii) experience in finishing methods and painting etc.
(iii) Proficiency in graphic design, animation, video and filmmaking.
- 3-year Diploma with minimum of 4 years relevant experience.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Centre of Atmospheric Sciences)
Vacancies: 3
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s Degree in Science or Computer Science with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Bachelor’s degree in Science with two years relevant experience.
- Three years Diploma in Engineering or Applied Science with three years relevant experience.
Senior Laboratory Assistant (Center for Sensors,Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering )
Vacancies: 7
Eligibility Criteria:
- Master’s Degree in Science or Computer Science.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Science with two years relevant experience.
- A 3-year Diploma in Engineering or Applied Science with three years relevant experience.
Junior Assistant (Accounts)
Vacancies: 6
Eligibility Criteria:
- BCom or equivalent qualification with at least 55% marks.
- Proficiency in using accounting software like Tally, PayRoll, e-TDS etc.
- Having a typing speed of 40 words per minute / 35 w.p.m. in English and Hindi respectively on computer.
For more information, check the official notification by IIT-Delhi.
(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)