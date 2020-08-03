ISRO Launches Free Online Course On ‘Remote Sensing’ For Students, Professionals

There is no fee for this program but there are limited seats. So here’s how interested candidates can apply online.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its centre, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), is inviting applications for a new online course titled ‘Remote Sensing Geographical Information System and Global Navigation Satellite System’. The course will be conducted from August 17 to November 20, 2020.

Who Can Apply?

The online course is open to professionals from central or state governments, private organizations, NGOs, as well as, students and researchers.

If your institution or organisation is not listed, you can register under the IIRS outreach network by following these instructions. This can be done only by a designated coordinator from the organisation.

How to apply?

Step 1: Interested applicants need to fill an online application form on the official website.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary information and upload the mentioned documents.

Step 3: Once you have applied, verify your email address, and activate your account through a link that will be sent via email.

There are limited seats available for the course and registration will be done on a first come first serve basis.

You can check the status of your application here.

Things to remember about this ISRO course.

There is no fee for this course.

All the approved participants will receive an approval email with their login credentials of the IIRS E-Class platform.

The E-Class platform will automatically record the attendance of the participant. The attendance is marked as present after 50% duration of total session time. For example, if the total duration of a session is 60 minutes then the attendance will be marked as ‘present’ after 30 minutes of active login.

Owing to technical problems if a participant is unable to continue the session, then he/she has to watch the same session through the ‘offline’ mode.

All the participants who are meeting the minimum attendance criteria will be allowed for online examination. The date and time of examination will be notified within 2 weeks of course completion.

The course schedule, study material, attendance status, and examination schedule will be updated on the same platform.

To know more about the attendance procedure and examination schedule, read the official guidelines in detail.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

