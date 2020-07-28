New Google Course Doesn’t Need a College Degree, Could Help Bag Well Paying Jobs

Tech giant Google has launched a certified course which is designed to prepare candidates for an entry-level role as an IT Support Specialist.

Promotion

With schools and colleges shut and a job crisis in the wake of the pandemic, many are turning to online courses to explore new opportunities. Keeping this in mind, Tech giant Google has launched a 5-course certificate which includes an innovative curriculum designed to prepare candidates for an entry-level role as an Information Technology Support Specialist. The program is part of Grow with Google, an initiative to help create economic opportunities for everyone.

Google IT Professional Certificates

Google IT Professional Certificates provide you with job-ready skills to start or advance your career in IT. They’re entirely developed by Google, and connect you with over 50 employers such as Infosys, Cognizant, and Google who are hiring for IT roles.

The skills you will learn range from customer service, troubleshooting to network protocols and cloud computing and more.

Features:

The certificate course is being offered on Coursera.

There is no eligibility criteria; anyone can enrol in the program.

This certificate course has a 7-day free trial and is 100% online with no in-person requirements.

The cost of the course is Rs 3,669 per month and it will take approximately 6 months for learners to complete all five courses.

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you will earn a certificate to share with your professional network.

It can also be added to your LinkedIn profile as many professional certificates have hiring partners that recognise its credentials.

Apart from that learners will also have access to resources that facilitate their job search and interview preparation.

Click here to enrol for the course.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Promotion