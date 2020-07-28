SBI Begins Recruiting for 3,850 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 42,000. Apply Now

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for appointment of 3850 Circle-Based Officers (CBO).

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for appointment of Circle-Based Officers (CBO). There are a total of 3850 vacancies, and interested candidates are required to apply through the online career portal.

Of the total vacancies, 750 posts each are in Gujarat and Karnataka, 296 in Madhya Pradesh, 104 in Chhattisgarh, 550 each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 300 in Rajasthan, 517 in Maharashtra, and 33 in Goa.

The last date for applying online is August 15, 2020.

Eligibility for the SBI CBO Post:

A Bachelors or Masters graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised such by the Central government.

The candidate should not be above the age of 30 years as on 1 August 2020.

The candidate should have a minimum experience of 2 years as an officer in any scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

Candidates must have a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet or certificate as evidence of having studied the specific local language of the applied state as one of the subjects.

How to apply:

Step 1: Register online through the bank’s official website here.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary information and upload the required documents.

Step 3: Pay the application fee using a debit card/credit card or internet banking.

Step 4: After a successful transaction an e-receipt and a copy of the application form will be generated.

According to an official notification issued by the bank selected candidates will be eligible for a salary package ranging from Rs.23,700 – 42,020.

Things to remember:

Before applying, ensure that you have a valid email ID and mobile number which should be kept active till the results are declared.

The application fee is non-refundable.

While filling the application form, if it is not possible for you to enter the information in one go, save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a temporary registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Note that down, and use the same to re-open the saved form. Please note that this facility will only be available three times.

To know more you can read the official notification here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

