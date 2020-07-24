UPSC to Reimburse Airfare of Candidates Attending Interviews; Will Help With Stay

The Personality Test is the last stage in the UPSC civil services examination after the Preliminary Test and the Mains.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to reimburse the lowest to-and-fro airfares of civil services aspirants appearing for the Personality Test (PT) in Delhi as train services are not fully functional due to travel curbs.

Things to remember

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their flight/train ticket.

Candidates travelling by train should carry a copy of the Travel Allowance form.

For journeys by rail, the travelling expenses of a candidate shall be restricted to a single Second Class railway fare by the shortest route.

The travelling expenses for train tickets and airfares will be paid in cash on the spot when the candidates come for an interview.

According to an official statement, the Commission was conducting the Personality Tests (PTs) for 2,304 candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019 (CSE-2019) when the Government of India decided to impose a nationwide lockdown. But, with the gradual lifting of the lockdown, the Commission has decided to conduct PTs for the remaining candidates from 20th to 30th of July, 2020.

The commission has requested the state governments to allow the candidates holding e-Summon Letters for PTs to move in and out of the restricted zones to attend the same.

To maintain high standards of safety during the examination, candidates will be given a ‘sealed kit’ consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitizer, and hand gloves to all candidates attending the test. Apart from that, the seating arrangement for candidates at all venues will ensure physical distancing.

