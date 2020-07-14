94 Vacancies Announced By UPSC: Check Your Eligibility Criteria, And How To Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has once again reopened the application window for 94 vacancies.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has once again reopened the application window for 94 vacancies — 85 under advt 05/20, and 9 under advt no.06/20.

Things to know before applying:

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

Only online application forms will be accepted.

The last date for submitting applications is July 30 2020.

More details about the vacancies and application process can be found here.

Here are some of the vacancies available under advt 05/20 :

1. Chief Design Engineer at the National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, Department of Food and Public Distribution

Vacancies: 1

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Experience: 12 experience of research or practical experience in the field of Sugar Industries

Age: Must not exceed 50 years.

2. Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist at the Archaeological Survey of India

Vacancies: 2

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Chemistry

Experience: 3 years in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials.

Age: Must not exceed 35 years.

3. Assistant Engineer [Quality Assurance Armament (Instruments)] at the Directorate General of Quality Assurance

Vacancies: 2

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Science from a recognized University. Or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical or Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunication, Computer Science, Instrumentation)

Experience: 2 years practical experience in the fields of Mechanical or Electronics or Electronics & Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunication or Computer Science or Instrumentation and Control from recognized organization or undertaking.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

4. Assistant Engineer [Quality Assurance (Small Arms)] at the Directorate General of Quality Assurance

Vacancies: 5

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Physics or a BTech in Engineering/Mechanical Technology Engineering

Experience: Two years of practical experience in the fields of Mechanical Engineering from recognized organizations.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

5. Assistant Engineer [Quality Assurance Stores (Chemistry)] at the Directorate General of Quality Assurance

Vacancies: 5

Educational qualification: Master degree in Chemistry (Inorganic or Organic) or Microbiology.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in Pharmaceuticals, Chemical or Petro-Chemicals.

Experience: Two years of practical experience in the field of Drugs & Pharmaceuticals or Chemical, or Petroleum products or Paints Technology or Biotechnology.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

6. Assistant Engineer [Quality Assurance Stores (Gentex)] at the Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production.

Vacancies: 30

Educational qualification: Master’s degree in Science subjects. Or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology — Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy, Textile and Clothing, Textile Technology, Plastic Technology, Polymer Technology, Ceramics Technology.

Experience: Two years of practical experience in the fields of Mechanical Engineering or Textile and Clothing or Garment Designing or Textile Processing or Metallurgy or Plastic or Polymer or Ceramics or Production Engineering.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

7. Assistant Engineer [Quality Assurance (Vehicle) at the Directorate General of Quality Assurance

Vacancies: 12

Educational qualification: BE/ BTech in Mechanical/ Automobile Engineering

Experience: Two years of practical experience in work relating to quality assurance

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

8. Assistant Veterinary Officer at the National Zoological Park, New Delhi

Vacancies: 1

Education qualification – Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

Experience: Three years of experience in handling and treatment of wild animals and birds in captivity.

Age: Must not exceed 35 years.

Duties: To treat sick animals, conduct pathological and postmortem examination and more.

9. Assistant Director (Official Language) at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Vacancies: 13

Educational Qualification: Masters degree from a recognised University with Hindi/English as an elective and compulsory subject.

Experience: 3 years of experience of using or applying terminology in Hindi or translation work.

Age: Must not exceed 35 years.

10. Assistant Employment Officer at the National Career Service Centre for SC/ST

Vacancies: 2

Educational qualification: Masters Degree in Social Welfare or Labour Welfare or Social Work or Sociology or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Commerce.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

Duties: To conduct confidence-building programmes.

11. Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) Union Public Service Commission

Vacancies: 1

Educational qualification: Master’s degree or Post Graduate Diploma in History/ Sociology/ Economics/ Political Science/ Public Administration/Geography or Law.

Age: Must not exceed 43 years.

12. Assistant Engineer (Civil) at the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Vacancies: 9

Educational qualification: A degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Experience: Two years of professional experience

Age: Must not exceed 35 years.

13. Deputy Director (Statistical/Planning) at the Planning Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Vacancies: 2

Educational qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/ Operational Research/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics.

Experience: 5 years of investigation or research

Age: Must not exceed 40 years.

Here are some of the UPSC vacancies under advt 06/20 :

14. Assistant Library And Information Officer General — National Library, Kolkata

Vacancies: 3

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application.

Experience: Two years of experience in a recognized library or computerization of a recognized library.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

15. Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science and Information technology) at the Central Soil & Materials Research Station New Delhi

Vacancies: 1

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering.

Experience: Three years of experience in Computer Engineering

Age: Must not exceed 40 years.

16. Scientist ‘C’ (Senior Hydrologist) — Central Ground Water Board, Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Vacancies: 3

Educational qualifications: Master’s degree in Geology or Hydrology or degree in Civil Engineering, or MTech (Water Resources Development), or Bachelors of Technology and Civil.

Experience: 5 years of practical experience in Ground-Water Hydrology

Age: Must not exceed 40 years

17. Research Officer — Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Vacancies: 1

Educational qualification: Master’s Degree in Sociology or Mathematics or Social work.

Experience: Three years of experience in research, training or planning in the field of Economic Development or Social Services.

Age: Must not exceed 35

18. Assistant Secretary (Law) — Secretariat Establishment, Port Blair

Vacancies: 1

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Law.

Experience: Three years of experience in legal work.

Age: Must not exceed 30 years.

