CBSE & FB India Offer Free Online Courses for Students & Educators. How to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook India have come together to offer digital training programmes to both educators and students on Digital Safety and Online Well-Being and Augmented/Virtual Reality.

The courses are free of charge and are scheduled to begin in August this year with registrations beginning in July.

Digital Safety and Online Well-being

This workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the Center for Social Research (CSR) and aims to inform students about their digital identity and help them become responsible digital users.

Organised by the CBSE and Facebook, this workshop will help students identify and respond to potential online threats and harassment, and be accountable digital users. Those students who participate in a full session and complete a brief assessment form will be awarded with an online certificate of completion.

The workshop can accommodate upto 300 students, so hurry and register.

Important Dates:

Application start date: 6 July 2020

Application end date: On Rolling basis

If selected, you will receive an email by: 30 July 2020

Session begins on: 6 August 2020

From 6 August onward, sessions will be offered daily from Monday to Friday

For further information, click here.

Augmented Reality Program

This course is open to all teachers and principals. There will be two batches — the first batch will train 1,600 teachers and the second batch will accommodate 8,400 teachers.

Educators who successfully complete this course will receive an online certificate of completion from Facebook’s School of Innovation program.

The three-week course consists of five levels and educators need to log in every Friday for a webinar between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. To understand what this course entails, educators can watch this video here.

Basic Requirement:

Access to a computer system/ with Windows 10

Facebook developer account

Access to smartphone

Access to internet

Important Dates:

Application start date: 6 July 2020

Application end date: 20 July 2020

If selected, you will receive an introductory email by: 3 August 2020

First batch start date: 10 August 2020

First batch completion date: 7 September 2020

Second batch start date: 25 September 2020

Second batch end date: 16 October 2020

How to Register?

If you wish to enroll for the Augmented Reality course, click here to register.

Educators who wish to enroll for the Digital Safety and Online Well-being course can click here to register.

For students who wish to register for the Digital Safety and Online Well-being course, click here.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

