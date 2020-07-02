ISRO Offers Free Online Course You Can Finish In 11 Days. Details Here!

Participants of the course will also receive a certificate based on attendance and an online examination. Hurry and book your slot now — the course begins on July 13.

Designed for the benefit of professionals from the public and private sectors, NGO’s, students and researchers engaged in ecological studies, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is now accepting registrations for a free online course called “Application of Geoinformatics in Ecological Studies.”

Established in 1966, the IIRS is a premier institute for education and research in remote sensing, under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

During the course duration, candidates will study ecological niche-based species distribution modelling, biodiversity assessment with geoinformatics, geostatistical assessment with geoinformatics, geostatistical analysis in ecological studies, and biodiversity informatics and citizen science.

How to Register for the Course?

Candidates must provide accurate details during registration

Once you are registered, you will receive a registration number which you must retain for all future correspondence

You can activate your account by clicking on the link you receive via email

Once you activate the account and verify the email, you will be able to access the application for the selection process

The course director will then review the application

All approved candidates will receive an approval email with further details about joining the course.

The course begins on 13 July 2020.

Query Resolution

For queries about the course content call +91-135-2524130

or email: dlp@iirs.gov.in

For queries related to technical support call +91-135-2524120

or email: websupport@iirs.gov.in

For certificate related issues call +91-135-2524354.

Click here to register.

