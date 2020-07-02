IIT Madras Offers Online BSc Course You Can Take From Anywhere in India. Age No Bar

Clearing JEE is not a prerequisite for this course that’s open to all. Plus there’s an option of Diploma Only Entry for working professionals. Find out how to apply here!

Have you nurtured a dream of studying at the Indian Institute of Technology? IIT Madras is offering an online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science.

Things to Know:

Any citizen of India can apply

There is no age limit for applying to this programme

Minimum qualification is class XII pass certificate

IIT Madras is offering this course in three different stages – foundational programme, diploma programme, and degree programme.

You can fill a form and pay a nominal fee of Rs 3,000 for the qualifier exam

The programme aims to remove barriers of age, discipline or geographic location

Candidates applying for the programme should have studied English and Math upto class X.

Important Dates

Registration opens – Check the official website for the date

Registration ends – 15 September 2020

Qualifier exam – 20-22 November 2020

Qualifier exam results – 7 December 2020

Commencement of qualifier course – 5 October 2020

Foundation Level 1 begins on 4 January 2021

Details of the Programme

Foundational level

You are required to take eight courses under the foundational course and complete them between eight months to three years.

The cost of this course module is Rs 32,000

You can exit the course with a foundational certificate at this stage.

Diploma Level

You take twelve courses at the diploma level and can complete them between twelve months to three years.

The cost of this course module is Rs 1,10,000

You can exit this level with a Diploma in Programming or Diploma in Data Science

Degree level

You take eleven courses under the degree level and can complete them between twelve months to three years

The cost of this course module will be Rs 1,00,000

IIT Madras will award candidates who successfully complete this level with the BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science

There are 31 courses, which can be completed between three to six years, depending on the pace and performance of the candidate. There will be online assignments, and also an end-term exam for each course.

With respect to the fee structure, there are some waivers available, read the brochure carefully before applying.

You could write to support@onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in or click on the official website here for more details.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

