DRDO Offers Rs 1.2 Lakh Scholarship For Engineering Girls. Here’s How to Apply

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched a “DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls” in aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, space engineering and rocketry, avionics, or aircraft engineering through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), Defence Research and Development Organisation Headquarters.

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) will conduct the process for 30 scholarships which are open to female engineering students. The online applications will be available on 19 July 2020.

Who is eligible for this scholarship?

For Undergraduates — 20 scholarships

• A total of 20 scholarships are available for undergraduates who are in the first year of aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, space engineering and rocketry, avionics, or aircraft engineering in BE, BTech or BSc engineering.

• Selected candidates would be eligible for a scholarship of Rs 1,20,000 per year or annual fees, whichever is less, for a maximum period of four years.

• The candidate must be an Indian national and should have a valid JEE (Mains) score.

For Graduates — 10 scholarships

• Graduates are also eligible to apply for the scholarship.

• There are 10 scholarships on offer for the postgraduates

• Selected candidates will be eligible for a scholarship of Rs 15, 500 per month or Rs 1,86,000 per year for a maximum period of two years.

• Applicants should have secured admission in the relevant ME, MTech, or MSc engineering course with a minimum 60 per cent marks in the qualifying exam (graduation level: BE, B Tech or BSc engineering or equivalent) for getting admission to the subject course as per the guidelines set by AICTE or Ministry of Human Resource Development.

• Candidate should also have a valid GATE score.

• Students pursuing a dual degree course or integrated master’s degree in the above-mentioned subjects may also apply and receive this scholarship only for the first four years.

Important dates

Registration begins – 19 July 2020

Registration ends – 30 September 2020

How to apply?

• Interested and eligible engineering students can apply for the DRDO scholarship 2020 on the official RAC website from 19 July to 30 September 2020.

• Selected scholars of the scheme would be required to do their major final year project work preferably at DRDO, government laboratories, or in AR&DB funded projects in any institution during their course work.

• Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification in detail before applying for the DRDO scholarship 2020.

• Click here to apply.

Conditions of the scholarship

• A candidate who has secured the scholarship once will not be eligible to apply for it again.

• Once the scholarship is discontinued, a candidate will not be granted further scholarships, in spite of qualifying the eligibility in the later years.

• Candidates will have to produce all certificates in original for verification

Quick check-list

• A scanned copy of each needed certificate

• A recent passport size colour photograph (max. size 50 KB)

• Aadhaar Card (max 500 KB)

• Proof of admission (max 500 KB)

• Fees details (max 500 KB)

• Certificate from Institute (max 500 KB)

• A printout of the finally submitted/locked online application for your reference.

To access the official notification, click here. All queries can be addressed to ardb@hqr.drdo.in.

