SBI SO Recruitment: 400 Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 99 Lakh, No Exam For Selection

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of more than 400 specialist cadre officers from managerial to executive positions. Candidates with varied educational qualifications and work experience can visit the official website of the bank to apply.

The last date for applications is 13 July.

How to Apply

Click here to register online.

Fill the concerned application form and click on ‘submit’.

Upload scanned copies of your latest photograph and signature.

Save the provisional registration number and password generated by the system when the information/application is saved. It will be displayed on the screen.

Pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.

After registering online, print the application form for your record.

Selection Process

There will be no examination conducted this year as per a report in The Times of India. Based on the application form and education qualifications, candidates will be shortlisted and called for an interview.

Documents Needed

Resume

ID proof

Age proof

Educational Qualification certificate

Experience certificate

Specialist Cadre Officers In SBI On Contract Basis For Wealth Management Business Unit

Number of posts: 64

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics): 1

Central Research Team (Support): 1

Investment Officer: 9

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1

Relationship Manager: 48

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 3

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Specialist Cadre Officers In SBI On Regular and Contract Basis

Number of posts: 7

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) Contractual: 1

Chief Manager (Special Situation Team) Regular SMGS-IV: 3

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) Regular MMGS II: 3

Qualifications:

CA/MBA/CMA/ACS/PGDM or PG in Management from a recognised university/college as a two-year full-time regular course. Specialisation in Finance will be preferred.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Specialist Cadre Officers In SBI: Chief Officer (Security)

Number of posts: 1

Qualifications: The candidate should have served in the rank of Brigadier or above in the Army or have an equivalent rank in the Navy/Air Force or be a Police Officer of the rank of IG or have an equivalent rank in the Paramilitary services. The officer should have been released/retired before 1 April 2020.

Officers from fighting arms will be preferred.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Deputy Manager (IS Audit)

Number of posts: 8

Qualifications: Basic: BE/ B.Tech in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application/ Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Compulsory: CISA certification

Work Experience: Minimum two years of post-qualification experience at Firms/ Corporates providing IS/ IT Audit, Information Security Services/ IS Consulting.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Specialist Cadre Officers In SBI: Contract & Regular

Number of posts: 2

Qualifications:

Banking Supervisory Specialist: Graduate, Post Graduate or any professional qualification in Banking-, Finance- or Management-related areas.

Manager – Anytime Channel: BE/BTech in IT stream only. Full-time two years MBA/ PGDM or an equivalent Management degree.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply for Banking Supervisory Specialist, and here for Manager Anytime Channel.

Specialist Cadre Officers In SBI: Executives

Number of posts: 326

Qualifications:

Executive (Financial Inclusion & Micro Market): Graduation in Rural Economy/ Agriculture & Allied Activities/ Horticulture as four years full-time course.

Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR): Graduation in any stream. Minimum of three years of work experience (including two years in a rural area) with any Corporate, NGO, etc.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Specialist Cadre Officers In SBI: Senior Executive

Number of posts: 6

Digital Relations: 2

Digital Analytics: 2

Digital Marketing: 2

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Specialist Cadre Officers: Faculty, State Bank Institute of Leadership, Kolkata

Number of posts: 3

Qualifications:

Post Graduation in the domain relevant to the position. Those having an MBA with teaching experience in the Executive Education Domain, along with a PhD degree, will be preferred.

Minimum percentage of marks: 55 per cent

Minimum of three years of teaching experience.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

Specialist Cadre Officers: Managers

Number of posts: 9

Qualifications:

Product Manager: B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics from a recognised university/institute.

Manager (Analyst): Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Mathematics or Computer Science from a recognised university/institute.

Manager (Digital Marketing): MBA (Marketing)/PGDM (Marketing)/ PGDBM (Marketing)/MMS (Marketing) from a recognised university/institute.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

SME Credit Analyst

Number of posts: 20

Qualifications: CA/ MBA (Finance)/ PGDM (Finance)/ PGDBM (Finance) or an equivalent post-graduation degree from a recognised university/college.

Minimum of three years of post-qualification work in a bank/NBFC/PSU/FIs/Credit Rating Agency.

Click here for the detailed notification.

Click here to apply.

