NEET, JEE Exam Dates Postponed: 5 Tips by a Topper to Use Extra Time Efficiently

Wondering whether to attempt mock papers after completing the entire course or after each segment? Find out what this topper has to say about it.

Promotion

The HRD ministry has announced the revised dates for the JEE (Main), NEET 2020, and JEE (Advanced) exams.

According to the official announcement, JEE (Main) examinations will be conducted from 1 September to 6 September, JEE (Advanced) will be conducted on 27 September and the NEET 2020 will be held on 13 September 2020.

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020

In the current lockdown scenario where students are finding it difficult to reach out to mentors for guidance, several online apps and forums have begun providing free classes and doubt solving sessions.

We talked to Taran Singh, an IIT-Madras alumnus, and Palak Singh, AIR 3602 in the JEE for tips that students can use to brush up on their preparation during this time.

Here are some of the tips that the two shared for students preparing for engineering and medical examinations:

1. Make the Most of the Last Lap

“These few extra days must be considered a boon,” says Taran who started Melvano, an Artificial Intelligence-based smart learning platform for students to help them crack their entrance exams.

These last few days — perhaps another 30 to 45 days — can prove to be valuable for you if utilised well. There could be a tendency for students to slack since they have been preparing for more than a year now.

“Do not let boredom set in at this stage. Aspirants will have to consciously work towards keeping their morale high and motivated. This is a good time to consolidate all the learning and try and aim for a better overall score,” says Taran.

2. Opportunity and Threat list

“Draw up an opportunity and threat list. The opportunity list has all the high-scoring topics and the ones you have prepared well. Whereas the threat list is where you need to work more,” he explains.

So how does a student approach these lists? Ideally, you should start practising mock papers and practice booklets from all the topics that fall under the opportunity list.

“All formulas in the Conic section (Geometry) and Solution of Triangles must be given adequate time. When it comes to Trignometerry, it is unlikely that you will forget the formulas since they have been working with them for long, nevertheless do brush up on them for the papers as well,” says Palak.

3. Refrain from Picking up New Study Material

The inclination to pick up and look at new material might be high at this time. Try to control that urge. “Boredom may creep while going through the same material and content repeatedly, but doing that is better than getting confused with new material,” says Taran.

4. Keep Solving Mocks

The more mock papers you solve the better placed they will be to attempt the exam. “After each topic you complete, you must mandatorily attempt one mock paper on it. This will help in building on the concepts learnt and revised.”

There are times where you stay away from attempting mocks until you have completed the entire course material — Taran says that this strategy is not the best one to follow.

Palak lays emphasis on two relatively easy chapters, Permutation and Combination and Probability, in which there are many formulas to learn. She suggests aspirants not to overlook these questions in mock papers.

5. Make Use of Free Online Portals

This could be a good time for you to check out some of the free portals offering mock tests, video revision, and even crash course for the upcoming examination. A few that we have written about include Melvano and Edvizo, both of which are apps offering free assistance and guidance to NEET and JEE aspirants.

Taran adds, “At Melvano, we are beginning with a 30-day crash course absolutely free of charge from 1 July for JEE aspirants.”

Those keen on enrolling can click here to download the app.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Promotion

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.