Startup’s Free Online Courses Help You Master The Career Skills Companies Look For

The Bengaluru-based startup launched the free courses last month. Designed by industry experts and mentors, they will give you skills needed to get into companies.

Promotion

The one silver lining to the deadly Coronavirus and the resultant lockdown is the plethora of courses being offered by several online platforms

Bengaluru-based startup IntelliPaat, a professional training and certification platform, is one such entity that is offering both free and paid online courses.

“People are increasingly becoming keen to upskill themselves during the lockdown instead of sitting idle in their free time. Many sections of the society are not willing to pay so we launched the free courses last month. So far, close to 10,000 people have enrolled for the courses,” says Diwakar Chittora, the founder of IntelliPaat.

“The curriculum is designed by our industry experts and mentors that will empower the participants with an effective skill set,” he adds.

The free online courses are carefully selected concepts that will impart the necessary skills to get into companies, and there are no prerequisites you need to fulfill. All you need is a passion to learn and an internet connection.

Intellipaat’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Course



If you want to kickstart your career in Artificial Intelligence (AI) then this three hour self-paced course is for you. It will teach you the basics of AI and gradually transitioning into developing Tensorflow.

In addition to this, you will also get an insight into deep learning and neural networks.

Click here to know more and apply

Java Complete Course

This 13-hour self-paced course is for Software Developers, Architects and Web Designers. Students or professionals interested in the Java sector can also apply.

This course covers Java, Java statements, exception handling, objects, classes, understanding of JDBC and so on, and will have some assignments and quizzes to polish and master the newly learnt concepts.

By the end of the programme, you will have learnt programming and core Java concepts, method Overriding and Overloading, how to use Array and HashMap and so on.

Click here to know more and apply

DevOps Foundation Course

From the whys and hows of DevOps, Common GIT Commands, Docker vs Virtual Machine, to common Docker Commands, this course focuses on the methodologies of DevOps.

It is a 4-hour self-paced course that will have assignments and quizzes master the newly learnt concepts.

Click here to know more and apply

Python Certification Foundation Course

This course focuses on writing Python code and packages like SciPy, Matplotlib, NumPy, Lambda function. It involves 12 hours of self-paced learning.

Additionally, the course also offers Python code for Big Data systems like Hadoop and spark.

As part of the course, the participant will get to work on real-world projects and case studies and get hands-on experience.

Click here to know more and apply

Salesforce Foundation Course

Salesforce is a Customer Relationship Management tool deployed by several companies across the world.

This free course will help you get started on CRM Tools and specifically Salesforce.

This is a 10-hour self-paced course that focuses on the basics of Salesforce along with creating Apps, Objects and Relationships through assignments and case study.

Click here to know more and apply

MS Excel Complete Course

Most of us have been introduced to the MS Excel sheet in schools and yet we struggle to enjoy the advantages and convenience of it.

Take this comprehensive course to learn and brush up your spreadsheet skills and knowledge.

You will learn concepts like Excel workbook, tables, cells, creating a dashboard, interactive components, charting, filtering, sorting, PIVOT Table and data processing with real-world data sets.

Click here to apply

Paid Online Courses With IIT Guwahati

IntelliPaat has also recently tied up with IIT Guwahati to offer three paid online courses, at the end of which a participant will be awarded a certificate from the institution. The courses are as follows:

Big Data Analytics

This Post Graduate Programme is for those who want to gain training on Big Data Analytics concepts such as Hadoop, Spark, Python, MongoDB, Data Warehousing, and more.

Click here to know more about the course, fees and more.

Cloud and DevOps

Cloud and DevOps will train participants in high in-demand tools like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. They will also learn about DevOps methodology which is necessary for almost all software companies.

Promotion

Click here to know more about the course, fees and more.

Full-Stack Web Development

The programme will enable participants to develop various web applications from scratch and train them in concepts like HTML, CSS, ReactJS, Git, MVC Frameworks, etc.

Click here to know more about course, fees and more

Click here to check out some other popular paid online courses

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.