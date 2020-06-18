Online UPSC Coaching Is Being Given By These State Govts: How to Apply

Appearing for the CSE 2020? Here are some online UPSC coaching portals you could check out.

The allure of cracking your way through the Civil Service Examination is, undoubtedly, a strong one, pulling lakhs of students each year to trudge through the months-long preparation.

Sadly, coaching centres across the country have turned CSE preparation into a money-making machine charging exorbitant amounts from students who have no other choice but to pay up.

But what about the students who cannot afford these fee structures?

Coming to the aid of such students, many state governments and institutes have launched various initiatives, some free of cost and some that can be availed upon a nominal payment.

Here is a list of a few.

Tamil Nadu

Name of the academy: All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, Chennai.

Details: The programme has about 325 seats, of which 225 are for residential candidates and 100 are for non-residential.

Candidates need to deposit an application fee of Rs 1,000 and a caution deposit of Rs 4,000.

Candidates can choose to be a part of the full time or part time schedule. Those who opt for full time will be required to attend classes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the part time classes will be held from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Other details can be found here.

New Delhi

Name of the academy: Dikshant Education Centre

Details: It provides free coaching to students from the economically weaker sections, including candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), enabling them to appear in competitive exams such as UPSC.

To get more details on the course structure you can contact them at +91-7428092240 or e-mail your query to dikshantias2011@gmail.com.

Mumbai

Name of the academy: State Institute for Administrative Careers

Details: The State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC) in Mumbai offers free UPSC coaching. Established by the Government of Maharashtra in 1976, it is located at Hazarimal Somani Marg, opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

This is a full-time residential institute dedicated to free UPSC coaching/training programs, and you can contact the institute at +91-22-22070942, +91-22-22061071.

Odisha



Name of the academy: Utkal Pragati Foundation, Balasore

Details: Launched by IRS officer Ashis Panda, his brother Debashis Panda, who is an Assistant Commandant in BSF, and few others, this UPSC online coaching programme is open to only 50 students from SC, ST category and 50 General category students with 20 from the EWS category.

Classes are held via Zoom and videos are also uploaded on YouTube. Training will also be provided for aspirants to develop their analytical ability in the scheduled two-day classes. The aspirants will also be given various home assignments to solve in the rest five days.

For more details, you can click here.

Karnataka

Name of academy: Sardar Vallabhbhai Academy, Bengaluru

Details: This is an institute for economically under-privileged students to prepare for competitive examinations. The academy helps students prepare for the UPSC and Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examinations.

According to this report, “The Sardar Vallabhbhai Academy is an initiative in association with the BBMP and the Chief Minister’s Urban Planning Project for the benefit of poor students in competitive examinations.”

Nurture the Future

Details: This is a government of India initiated unique mentorship programme. Under this initiative, civil service probationers adopt adolescents as mentees and guide them throughout their educational and professional lives.

In the first batch, 425 children from 11 villages from near Kevadiya, Gujarat were chosen.

With prelims 2020 around the corner, The Better India has been bringing tips and strategies to aspirants from CSE rank-holders and toppers. Some of those articles can be found here.

If you know of any more, do share the details with us.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

