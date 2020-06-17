CBSE Teachers and Principals, Here’s Your Chance to Win Rs 50,000

Teachers or principals who have already been awarded CBSE Teachers Award can apply for the National Award for Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019. The award, which is conferred on Teacher’s Day each year, includes a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Who is Eligible?

Working teachers with at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBSE-affiliated school(s)

Principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and five years as a principal in CBSE-affiliated school(s)

Those who have applied earlier but not awarded will be considered again, if eligible.

Teachers or principals who have already been awarded CBSE Teachers Award can apply for the National Award for Teachers

Principals cannot apply under the category of teachers

An applicant can only apply under one category.

There are a total of 61 awards to be presented

Selection of the final awardees by the Committee and announcement of awards will be displayed on the CBSE portal.

Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, cbse.nic.in on or before July 10.

Important Dates and Things to Note

Last date for submission of applications is 10 July 2020

The size of the image to be uploaded should not exceed 50 KB

All documents should only be in .PDF and not exceed 1 MB

How Are The Teachers and Principals Evaluated?

A National Level Scrutiny Committee is formed to check all the credentials and supporting documents of the shortlisted applicants.

The committee then prepares a merit-list based on scores obtained by a candidate.

The names of the top six scorers is forwarded to the Ministry of HRD for National Teachers Award.

On What Basis are the Teachers and Principals Evaluated?

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification,

scholarly contributions,

mentoring colleagues or fellow teachers,

participation in personal and professional development activities in the last 10 years,

contributions to the community,

membership or leadership position,

awards and honours,

annual performance,

NSSC, NCC guide activities, and student development.

A detailed circular on the various criteria can be accessed here. Applications for the award would be accepted only through the online web portal. The link for registration is available here.

For any further query, please e-mail – cbseteachersawards@gmail.com.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

