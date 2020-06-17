10 Scholarships for Engineering Students Offered by Govt, Private Institutions

Pursuing a degree in Engineering may turn out to be a costly affair for many. Here is a list of scholarships that may ease the financial burden.

Promotion

According to the All India Survey on Technical Education (AISHE) report, in 2018-2019, out of the 37.4 million students who enrolled for higher education, 16.45 lakh students opted for an engineering degree.

Although engineering is one the most sought out education streams in India, pursuing a degree does not come cheap—the fees for these courses cost around 1.25 lakh-5 lakh per year.

But, there is help at hand. Many government and private organisations offer scholarships to deserving students, and here are 10 of them.

1. AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship

This scholarship is meant to support the post-graduate studies of GATE/GPAT qualified students admitted to ME/ MTech/ MArch and MPharm courses in AICTE approved institutions. The selected students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400.

Eligibility Criteria:

Full-time GATE/GPAT qualified students. Part-time courses are not eligible for this scholarship.

Must have taken admission at an AICTE recognised institution in the academic year 2019-20.

Students must have a general savings account.

Application Period: July – September.

Click here to know more.

2. Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship Scheme

This scholarship is provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and was introduced to promote technical research studies and motivate students to pursue doctoral programs.

The selected students will receive a stipend of Rs 80,000 a month along with other benefits.

Eligibility Criteria:

This scholarship is meant for BTech/ Mtech/ MSc or integrated MSc students from IISCs/ IITs/ NITs/ IISER/ IIITs.

They must have applied for a PhD programme at one of the institutions offering the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme, either through direct entry or lateral entry channel.

Students must have a CGPA of 8.0 or above and GATE score of 650 or above in the relevant subjects. The GATE criteria are waived off if the qualifying degree is from one of the IISCs/ IITs/ NITs/ IISER/ IIITs.

Application Period: Twice in a year—May and December.

For more information, visit the official page, here.

3. Ramanujan Fellowship 2020

This scholarship is an initiative of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), under the Department of Science of Technology and aims to provide research positions in India, to Indian and Foreign scientists.

The selected candidates will be given a fellowship of Rs 1,35,000 per month and a research grant of Rs 70,000 per annum.

Eligibility Criteria:

It can be availed by scientists and engineers who are below 40 years of age.

Candidates are required to possess a PhD in Science/Engineering, Master’s in Engineering/Technology or MD in Medicine.

Candidates must possess adequate professional experience, and those who have an outstanding track record or have made an impact through their research publications will be given preference.

Application Period: Available throughout the year

Click here to know more about the application process.

4. Keep Smiling Foundation Scholarship for Engineering

This scholarship, offered by Colgate-Palmolive (India) Pvt Ltd, is meant to provide foundational support to students who are deserving and meritorious but may lack resources to pursue their dreams. Along with financial support, this scheme focuses on mentorship and career guidance for beneficiaries.

While there are different types of scholarships on offer under this scheme, we will be focussing on the engineering scholarship where the selected students will be eligible for a scholarship of Rs 30,000 per year for 4 years

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should have a minimum score of 60% in their Class 12 board exams

They should be enrolled in any recognised undergraduate engineering programme in India

The annual family income should be less than Rs 5 lakh

Application Period: Between January and July

How to Apply:

Click here and select the scholarship you are applying for.

Login using Facebook/Gmail/Phone number.

Click Start Application – fill in necessary details and upload required documents.

Click on submit.

5. North-South Foundation Scholarship For Students Who Want to Pursue Engineering

This scholarship is provided by the ‘North South Foundation,’ a non-profit, and supports the education of students who have passed Class 12, and want to pursue a degree in engineering, medicine, or a 3-year polytechnic diploma in engineering.

Students selected under this scheme will receive Rs 25,000 per year.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should be at the top 10% in 10th and 12th and CET/ NEET/ JEE ranks in their state.

The family income is less than Rs 1 lakh per annum.

They should have secured admission to professional courses like Engineering, Medicine, Architecture, or Diploma in Engineering or Agriculture in a government college.

Application Period: Between October and November 2020

How to apply:

Register here as a new user and fill out the application form.

Upload necessary documents.

Finally, submit your application.

6. Siemens Scholarship Program For Students Who Want to Pursue Engineering

This initiative of Siemens India seeks to support first year engineering students of government colleges from streams like Mechanical/Production, Electrical, Electronics/Instrumentation, Electronics and Telecommunication, Computers/Information Technology, and Instrumentation.

Students selected under this program can get a reimbursement of their tuition fees, allowance for books, stationery, additional classes, and hostel charges. After graduation, scholars can be placed in Siemens and leading companies in various sectors of engineering, banking, finance, IT services, infrastructure, automotive, and consumer goods.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be a first year student of a government college.

Candidates must be below 20 years of age, and should have a minimum score of 60% and 50% in their Class 10 and 12 board examinations, respectively.

The annual income of their family cannot be more than Rs 2 lakh.

Availability Period: 8-31 August 2020

How to apply:

Applications are currently not open, but you can visit this link in the beginning of August to check or contact them.

Once applications are open, follow the instructions, fill in necessary details and submit.

7. Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students

This is a centrally-funded scholarship initiated by the Department of Higher Education, which was started to assist students from economically underprivileged families. The scholarship is distributed among 82,000 graduate and postgraduate students.

The selected students will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 20,000 to meet their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be in the top 20 percentile merit list of the Class 12 exams in the concerned boards—SBE, CBSE, ICSE

The candidate must be pursuing a regular course of graduation/post-graduation/professional studies from universities/colleges recognised by the AICTE, UGC, MCI, DCI, or other regulatory bodies.

The family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The candidate must not be availing other scholarships.

Those pursuing diplomas are not eligible for this scholarship.

Application Period: July-September

Click here to know more about the application process.

8. Post Graduate Scholarship For Professional Courses for SC/ST Students

This scholarship provides financial assistance for students of the SC/ST community, pursuing professional courses at the postgraduate level.

Promotion

ME/MTech students selected under this program will receive a stipend Rs 7500 per month. Those pursuing other professional courses will receive Rs 4500 per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must belong to SC/ST community

Candidates must be pursuing the first year of a professional course at a postgraduate level.

The candidate must be studying in any of the following Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities:

-Universities/Institutions/Colleges included under section 2(f) & and 12(B) of UGC Act

-Deemed to be Universities included under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and are eligible to receive grants-in-aid from UGC

-Universities/Institutions/College funded by Central/State Government

Apply for the scholarship here.

9 . Post Graduate Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) offers this scholarship to talented students with the objective to encourage them towards postgraduate education, and assist them in their expenses.

Students who acquire the first and second rank in their graduation exam (in streams such as science, physical sciences, mathematics, social sciences, commerce, or language) are eligible for this scholarship.

Selected students will receive a stipend of Rs 3100 per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be studying in a post-graduation course from any UGC affiliated university.

Candidates should have secured the 1st or 2nd rank in the previous graduation exam.

They should be below 30 years of age

The scholarship is usually available between December and January. To know more, click here.

10. ONGC Merit Scholarship for OBC/SC/ST/General Students

This scholarship by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students belonging to the marginalized sections of the society.

Students pursuing professional courses such as Engineering, Medical, MBA, Geology, and Geophysics are eligible for this scholarship.

The selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 48,000 every year.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be Indian nationals.

They should be students of 1st year of Graduate Engineering or MBBS courses or 1st year of Master’s degree in Geology/Geophysics or MBA.

The scholarship shall be admissible only for those pursuing full-time regular courses by AICTE/ MCI/UGC/Association of Indian Universities/State Education Boards/State Government/Central Government.

Should have secured a minimum of 60% marks in class 12 for Engineering/MBBS course and a minimum of 60% marks in graduation for PG courses.

Candidate’s family income should be less than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

Apply for the scholarship here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.