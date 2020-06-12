ISRO to Hold Online Competition For School Students: Here’s How to Apply, Last Date

Names of the top 500 students will be announced on ISRO website and the Merit Certificates will be sent by e-mail/post.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising an online contest called ISRO Cyberspace Competitions – 2020 for students of grades 1 to 8.

According to an official statement released by the Organisation, “During the present COVID-19 challenging times, when physical meetings are near impossible, ISRO plans to play its unifying role for the young minds of our country by involving them in various online competitions showcasing their potential talents.”

Competition Details

1. Drawing competition for grades 1 to 3.

2. Model making competition for grades 4 to 8.

3. Essay competition for grades 9 to 10 (both Hindi and English).

4. Essay competition/Space-Quiz contest for grades 11 to 12 (both Hindi and

English).

Drawing Competition

• The topic of the competition will be sent on registered email and available on the ISRO website.

• Use A3 size white paper or chart paper.

• Use water, wax or pencils colours for drawing.

• Mention your registration number on the top right corner of the drawing paper.

• Mentioning the participant name, school name, etc. on the drawing paper shall make the entry invalid.

• The participant/parent should click a clear photograph or scan the drawing and upload it to the given link on the ISRO website.

• Photograph only in .pdf or .jpeg format will be accepted.

• The file name should be the registration number of the participant.

Model Making

• The topic of the competition will be sent on registered email and available on the ISRO website.

• The model is to be made with cardboard, papers, clothes, adhesives tape, colours, and gums. (No other material is permitted).

• Once done, 1 to 4 photographs of the model from different angels must be clicked and uploaded.

• The registration number of the participant must be mentioned in the top right corner of the paper

• Do not mention the name or school details of the participant.

• Submission has to be made in .pdf format only.

• Mention the registration number as the name of the file while sending the email.

Essay Writing Competition

• The topic of the competition will be sent on registered email and available on the ISRO website

• Participants need to write the essay in – Hindi or English as selected during registration.

• Word Limit upto 1,000 words.

• A typed essay will not be accepted.

• Use A4 sheet to write the essay.

• Participants to use blue or black ball/ink pen only.

• Mention the registration number on the top right corner of the first page of the essay.

• Do not mention the participant’s name, school name, phone number, etc. Doing so will lead to disqualification.

• Do not copy the text from Internet or any other web source. Doing so will also lead to disqualification.

• Click a clear photo of the essay and convert it into a single .pdf file and submit.

• Put the name of the file as your registration number.

Rules and Regulations

• The competition is open to school students studying in India.

• There is no participation fee for the ICC-2020 competition.

• Each competition will be treated as an individual event.

• There is no travel involved in participating in the ICC-2020.

• The Identity Card issued by the institution during the academic year 2019-20 shall be taken as reference.

• In case the results are awaited for Academic Year 2019-20, the participant will be deemed as having already passed the examination and has been enrolled in the next grade.

• Registration needs to be done here on or before 24 June 2020. Upon registration, the participant will be given a unique registration number.

• Do note that only one registration per person is allowed.

• Names of top 500 students will be announced on ISRO website and the Merit Certificates will be sent by e-mail/post.

• All other participants will receive a Participation Certificate through e-mail.

If you wish to get more information or participate then you can contact ISRO office at 080-2351 5850 or e-mail: icc-2020@isro.gov.in.

