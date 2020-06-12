FSSAI Is Recruiting: Get Application Form, Last Date For 13 Categories

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be conducting a computer-based test to fill thirteen categories of posts.
Find important details below:
FSSAI Test: Important Dates and Details
- Exam dates: From 1 August to 9 August 2020.
- Some of the positions include Deputy Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Administrative Officer, Assistant Director (Tech), Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant, and Personal Assistant.
- Test Centres include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati.
- Test Centre will be Delhi for candidates appearing for the positions of Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Deputy Manager, Jr Assistant Grade-1, Hindi Translator, Assistant Manager (IT), IT Assistant, Assistant Manager.
- The date for applying for the positions has been extended and will now close on 12 June 2020. The notice for the extension of the date can be viewed here.
- The initial deputation period will be for three years, which can be extended on the basis of the performance of the candidate.
Qualification
- Candidates should have a degree or an equivalent from a recognised Board/ University/ Institution.
- A detailed qualification requirement has been posted along with the advertisement copy here.
- Click here to apply
Things to note
- After registering, an email will be sent to the registered email address containing the password.
- An application can be modified multiple times and only the latest changes will be stored.
- No modification is permissible after the final submission of the application.
- Email sent out could, at times, be delayed or can be in your spam folder. Check there as well.
In case you require any assistance, you can e-mail at: recruitment.fssai@gmail.com. Do remember to mention your application id details while sending a query mail.
