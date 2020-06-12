FSSAI Is Recruiting: Get Application Form, Last Date For 13 Categories

Some of the positions include Deputy Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Administrative Officer, Assistant Director (Tech), Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant, and Personal Assistant.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be conducting a computer-based test to fill thirteen categories of posts.

Find important details below:

FSSAI Test: Important Dates and Details

Exam dates: From 1 August to 9 August 2020.

Some of the positions include Deputy Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Administrative Officer, Assistant Director (Tech), Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant, and Personal Assistant.

Test Centres include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati.

Test Centre will be Delhi for candidates appearing for the positions of Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Deputy Manager, Jr Assistant Grade-1, Hindi Translator, Assistant Manager (IT), IT Assistant, Assistant Manager.

The date for applying for the positions has been extended and will now close on 12 June 2020. The notice for the extension of the date can be viewed here.

The initial deputation period will be for three years, which can be extended on the basis of the performance of the candidate.

Qualification

Candidates should have a degree or an equivalent from a recognised Board/ University/ Institution.

A detailed qualification requirement has been posted along with the advertisement copy here.

Click here to apply

Things to note

After registering, an email will be sent to the registered email address containing the password.

An application can be modified multiple times and only the latest changes will be stored.

No modification is permissible after the final submission of the application.

Email sent out could, at times, be delayed or can be in your spam folder. Check there as well.

In case you require any assistance, you can e-mail at: recruitment.fssai@gmail.com. Do remember to mention your application id details while sending a query mail.

