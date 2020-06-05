New Dates for UPSC Prelims Are Out: Check Full Time Table, Notification Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the revised dates for the civil service examinations 2020 and interviews. #BulletinBoard

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, many major exams, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary exams rescheduled. Initially scheduled for 31 May, the civil services exams had to be postponed due to the extension of the lockdown.

The UPSC website had even put up a notice about the same. “The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, scheduled to be held on 31 May stands deferred. [The] decision on fresh date of the examination will be made available on 20 May after assessing the situation.”

Today, the commission updated its schedule, and announced that UPSC prelim exams will commence on 4 October 2020 and the mains will commence from 6 September 2020.

Here is the schedule the UPSC preliminary exams will follow:

Name of Exam Date of Notification Last Day for Application Date of commencement Duration NDA & NA Exam (I), 2020 8 January 2020` 28 January 2020 6 September 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day Civil Services (Preliminary) 12 February 2020 3 March 2020 4 October 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2020 through CS(P) Exam, 2020 12 February 2020 3 March 2020 4 October 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day IES/ISS Exams, 2020 10 June 2020 30 June 2020 16 October 2020 (Friday) 3 Days Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam, 2020 Not declared yet Not declared yet 8 August 2020 (Saturday) 2 Days Engineering Services (Main) Exam, 2020 Not declared yet Not declared yet 9 August 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day Combined Medical Services Exam, 2020 22 July 2020 11 August 2020 22 October 2020 (Thursday) 1 Day Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam, 2020 18 August 2020 7 September 2020 20 December 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 10 June 2020 30 June 2020 6 September 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2020 Not declared yet Not declared yet 8 January 2021 (Friday) 5 Days CDS Exam (II), 2020 5 August 2020 25 August 2020 8 November 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day IFS (Main) Exam, 2020 Not declared yet Not declared yet 28 February 2021 (Sunday) 10 Days SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16 September 2020 6 October 2020 12 December 2020 (Saturday) 2 Days Reserved for UPSC RT/ Exam 20 December 2020 (Sunday) 1 Day

Columns marked in bold are revised dates.

are revised dates. Dates are subject to alteration, given the current circumstances.

A common exam for both NDA & NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 6 September 2020.

Personality tests for UPSC civil services (main) exam, 2019 for remaining candidates will commence from 20 July 2020. Candidates will be given details individually.

For further details on the exam dates, check out this notification:

UPSC releases the revised schedule of Examinations: ▪️Civil Services Preliminary to be held on 4th Oct;Mains from 08Jan 21. pic.twitter.com/W4LYfQx7T1 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) June 5, 2020

The UPSC receives over 10 lakh applications annually and this year, it is expected to fill about 796 vacancies—the lowest number in four years. In 2015-16, a total of 3750 candidates were recruited by the UPSC and in 2018-19, the number fell to 896 last year.

