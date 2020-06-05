IIT Madras is Offering 400 Free Online Courses: Here are The Dates, How to Apply

IIT Madras announced that it has begun enrolment for over 400 free online courses offered under the NPTEL programme.

The National Programming on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is an initiative by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) for creating free online courses (video and web) in engineering, humanities and science.

Earlier today, IIT Madras announced that it has begun enrolment for over 400 courses offered under this programme. They will run from July-December 2020, and anyone, even professionals, can register. Students attending these courses will earn 20 credits for the relevant subject.

The lessons will be in the form of a YouTube-live video session, weekly/monthly assignments or through study material that is available online.

Online registrations have already commenced on the website and the last day to register is July 27, 2020. The free online courses will end on September 1, 2020, and the examinations will begin on September 27, 2020. The exam would be conducted in two shifts—9 am to 12 noon (morning) and 2-5 pm (afternoon).

Students who wish to take the exam after completing the free online course, will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Please note that a certificate will only be issued if the student scores 25 percent of the best six assignments out of the total eight assignments. In addition to this, it is mandated to score 75 percent out of 100 in the proctored certification examination conducted by IIT Madras.

The credit will be transferred to the student once he/she clears the certification examination, as approved by the regulations of the institute he/she is affiliated with.

For additional information please check the NPTEL website.

