3800+ Free Online Courses For College Students: How To Apply, Earn Certificate

Coursera is giving free access to its entire catalogue of courses until July 31.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of educational institutions around the globe, impacting 157 crore students across 191 countries. In an attempt to combat this crisis, Coursera, one of the pioneers of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS), is giving free access to its entire catalogue of courses until July 31.

The initiative will help students pursuing higher education to upskill and prepare themselves to survive in the post-COVID economy.

Who can enroll?

Current undergraduate, graduate, or recently graduated students with a verified college or university email address can sign up for these free online courses.

What is offered in these online courses?

The offer covers more than 3800 courses, 400 specialisations, 150 guided projects, and 11 professional certificate programs such as IBM Data Science or Google IT support professional certificates.

Students will be able to learn from some of the best instructors in the world and earn credits from the world’s top universities like Yale University, Duke University, and the University of Michigan. They can also develop job-related skills in IT, data science and AI through self-paced quizzes and guided projects.

Among the many online courses on offer is the ‘COVID-19 Contact Tracing’ offered by John Hopkins University. It will help students to learn about how contact tracing is done, including how to build rapport with cases, identify their contact, and support both cases and their contacts to stop transmission in their societies.

There is no limit on how many courses a student can take, but once enrolled, they have 30 September 2020 to complete the courses or programs. The ones who satisfactorily finish courses or programs, will receive certificates of completion.

