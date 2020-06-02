Free Online Crash Course For JEE and NEET by Toppers: How to Apply

One of the Math mentors, Gaurav Jain, a first-year student at IIT Delhi says, “I have devised the classes in such a way that aspirants will learn how to remember formulas and other important equations needed for math.”

As the exam dates of 2020 JEE (Mains) and NEET come closer, the anxiety and nervousness among students must be also mounting high. Given the lockdown situation, students are finding it difficult to get help from their mentors.

In an attempt to clear the doubts of students preparing for these examinations, Edvizo, an IIT alumnus startup, has launched a free online crash course.

Important details for the JEE and NEET course:

• Mentors will be JEE and NEET toppers from various IITs and also AIIMS.

• Each session will be for 1.5 hours and classes will start every evening at five.

• The batch size has been capped at 100 students per subject to ensure that the mentors are able to discuss and give time to all the doubts.

• The 40-day programme will commence from 5 June 2020

• Click here to access the registration form.

• Once the aspirant has registered, a mail with details of the login id and password will be sent to access the live classes.

• Over 125 hours of training have been planned for the aspirants.

• Four key subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics will be dealt with during the online classes.

• Aspirants will also be provided with the recordings of all classes to enable them to prepare better and work on their weak points.

Mentor speaks

Sakshi Kumari, a third-year medical student and one of the Biology mentors, tells The Better India, (TBI), “This is an excellent forum given that aspirants will get a chance to get their doubts answered in real-time. Very often aspirants have fundamental queries in subjects because of which, they are unable to understand the concepts and therefore lose out on those crucial marks.”

The strategy for biology is to go through the entire syllabus and solve around past 10 years question papers. “Many concepts from the animal kingdom and human physiology pose a problem for aspirants, and during our sessions, we will address these,” says Sakshi.

One of the Math mentors, Gaurav Jain, a first-year student at IIT Delhi says, “I have devised the classes in such a way that aspirants will learn how to remember formulas and other important equations needed for math. Once they have that figured out, attempting the paper will be easy.”

Gaurav himself secured an All India Rank of 93 in the JEE examination last year.

We spoke to the Founder of Edvizo, Ravi Nishant, who says that the aim of the course is to give confidence to the students, “The intent behind starting this 40-day programme is to give aspirants that final push towards achieving their goals. It is meant to supplement their preparation and get them exam-ready. The online test series has been designed in such a way that aspirants get a real experience of the exam.”

