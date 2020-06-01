Make Your LPG Cylinder Last Longer & Save Money With These 10 Hacks

Day 1 of Unlock 1.0 saw an increase in prices of LPG cylinders across the country. Here are some kitchen hacks to help you save gas while cooking.

Promotion

After three straight price cuts since March 2020, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been raised on 1 June 2020, in four metro cities.

In Delhi, the price rose to Rs 593 with an increase of Rs 11.50 and in Kolkata an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 616 after an increase of Rs 31.50. Customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 590 after an increase of 11.50, while in Chennai, after a hike of Rs 37, LPG will cost Rs 606.

The rise in price is sure to affect the budgets of every household, but luckily, a few changes to your cooking habits can help you save precious fuel. Here are some tips!

1. Place your pot or pan in a way that it covers the entire flame: Some cooks have a bad habit of turning the burner up, anytime they need to heat something. If you can see flames licking the sides of the vessel, it means the stove is turned up too high. Lower the temperature until the flames are confined to the bottom-surface of the pan. Otherwise, heat will escape into the surrounding environment.

2. Keep your stove’s burner clean: Check the colour of your flame. Blue is good, while a red/yellow/orange flame is a sign of incomplete combustion which means that gas in the lines isn’t being used to its full potential, and here’s what you should do:

Clean the burner using lukewarm water and a scrub brush.

If cleaning the burner does not solve the problem then call a repairman.

3. Cook efficiently: Make sure your ingredients are chopped, peeled, and within your reach before you start cooking. That way, you won’t burn gas unnecessarily while you prep.

4. Avoid open vessel cooking: Heat escapes rapidly from vessels that are left open. Trapping the heat will help to build steam and reduce cooking time drastically. Apart from that, covering dishes as they simmer will help retain moisture and prevent them from drying out.

5. Measure what you cook: Most people do not measure the amount of water or ingredients while they are cooking. Evaporating excess water can take a toll on LPG consumption.

6. Wipe utensils dry before placing them on the burner: Utensils which have tiny droplets in them consume more gas to evaporate the water.

7. Reduce flame once boiling starts: Once the pan is heated, you can reduce the flame to low and conserve energy. Cooking on high heat is also known to kill essential enzymes, nutrients, and vitamins.

8. Use a pressure cooker: Pressurised steam cooks food faster compared to open-vessel cooking. Also, the food stays warm for longer!

9. Make One-Pot Meals: One pot meals are dishes that are made using one vessel, usually a cooker. It is not only an easy way to cook but also an energy-conserving method.

10. Check for leaks: Pay close attention to your regulator, pipe, and burner for any small leaks that may have developed over time. If your stove has a faulty gas-line, you’ll be losing gas even when you are not cooking. Leaks should be dealt with immediately, as it poses a safety risk, and also conserves LPG.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.