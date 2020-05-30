This Free Course by IIT Madras Can Help You Gain An Important Career Skill in 8 Weeks

Those keen on pursuing this course will have to go through about 10 hours of pre-course material available on the website.

Promotion

Are you keen on pursuing a course in Data Science? Then here is your chance to acquire this useful skill for free by two IIT-Madras professors, Ragunathan Rengasamy and Shankar Narasimhan.

The free online course on data science will be conducted on SWAYAM, the National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) portal of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

About the Trainers

Before joining IIT-Madras, Prof Raghunathan Rengasamy was a professor of Chemical Engineering and Co-director of the Process Control and Optimisation Consortium at Texas Tech University, Lubbock, USA.

Promotion

Prof Shankar Narasimhan has co-authored papers and a book – Data Reconciliation and Gross Error Detection: An Intelligent Use of Process Data which has received widespread critical acclaim.

Learning Objective

Introduce R as a programming language Introduce the mathematical foundations required for data science Introduce the first level data science algorithms Introduce a data analytics problem-solving framework Introduce a practical capstone case study

Who is this for?

Anyone who is keen on learning and gaining insights about data science. There is no pre-requisite for taking this course.

Those who are keen on pursuing this course will have to go through about 10 hours of pre-course material available on the website.

Spread over eight weeks, the course will cover various concepts of data science.

If the participants wish to get a certificate for the course completion, they can obtain it for Rs 1000.

To be eligible for the certificate, candidates will have to get 25 per cent of the best six assignments out of the total eight assignments, and a score of 75 per cent out of 100 in the proctored certification exam.

For a detailed look at how the programme has been structured, click here.

Important dates

Last date for registering – 27 July 2020

Commencement of course – 20 July 2020

Course end – 11 September 2020

Commencement of exams – 27 September 2020 (9 AM to 12 noon, morning session, and an afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM)

For more details, click here.

Given below are a few other online courses:

Promotion

Data Science: R Basics

Offered by HarvardX, this is also an 8-week programme and can be accessed here

2. Executive Data Science Specialisation (EDSS)

Offered by John Hopkins University, this is a two-month-long programme and can be accessed here

3. Model Thinking

Offered by the University of Michigan, this is a 42-hour course and can be accessed here.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.