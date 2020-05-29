DRDO Is Recruiting Engineers & Postgraduates: Check How to Apply For 167 Jobs

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s premier R&D organisation, has invited online applications for 167 vacancies on the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC).
Engineers and postgraduates in Science, including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examinations, can apply for recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘B’ .
Candidates will be selected through their GATE and NET scores. The closing date for applications is 10 July 2020.
Post Details:
- Electronics & Comm. Engg – 37 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering – 35 Posts
- Computer Science & Engineering – 31 Posts
- Electrical Engineering – 12 Posts
- Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering – 10 Posts
- Psychology – 10 Posts
- Physics – 8 Posts
- Chemistry – 7 Posts
- Chemical Engineering – 6 Posts
- Aeronautical Engineering – 4 Posts
- Mathematics – 4 Posts
- Civil Engineering – 3 Posts
Age Limit
- Un-Reserved: 28 years
- OBC (Non-creamy layer): 31 years
- SC/ST: 33 years
Fees
- General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates – Rs 100
- SC/ST/PwD and women candidates – No Fee
Eligibility Criteria
Electronics & Comm. Engineer:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg OR Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT)
Mechanical Engineering:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg OR Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT)
Computer Science & Engineering
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg OR Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT)
Electrical Engineering:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognised university or equivalent
- Valid GATE score
Chemical Engineering
- Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engineer from a recognised university or equivalent
- Valid GATE score
Aeronautical Engineering
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent
- Valid GATE score
Civil Engineering
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent
- Valid GATE score
Mathematics:
- Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Valid GATE score
Physics:
- Master’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Valid GATE score
Psychology:
- Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognised university or equivalent
- Qualified the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology
Chemistry:
- Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Valid GATE score
Selection Process
- The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Descriptive Examination or percentage of marks in NET will be required to appear in the Personal Interview in Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO
- The offer of appointment to the selected candidates will be restricted to the number of vacancies in order of merit. The appointment, however, will be subject to satisfying conditions like qualifying the Medical Examination.
How to Apply
- Open the RAC website and click on ‘Apply Online‘
- Register your username and log in using the registration credentials
- Upload the requisite certificates, enter necessary details and submit
- Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the application form
