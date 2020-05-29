DRDO Is Recruiting Engineers & Postgraduates: Check How to Apply For 167 Jobs

Candidates will be selected through GATE and NET scores. The closing date for DRDO job applications is 10 July 2020.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s premier R&D organisation, has invited online applications for 167 vacancies on the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC).

Engineers and postgraduates in Science, including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examinations, can apply for recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘B’ .

Candidates will be selected through their GATE and NET scores. The closing date for applications is 10 July 2020.

Post Details:

Electronics & Comm. Engg – 37 Posts

Mechanical Engineering – 35 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering – 31 Posts

Electrical Engineering – 12 Posts

Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering – 10 Posts

Psychology – 10 Posts

Physics – 8 Posts

Chemistry – 7 Posts

Chemical Engineering – 6 Posts

Aeronautical Engineering – 4 Posts

Mathematics – 4 Posts

Civil Engineering – 3 Posts

Age Limit

Un-Reserved: 28 years

OBC (Non-creamy layer): 31 years

SC/ST: 33 years

Fees

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates – Rs 100

SC/ST/PwD and women candidates – No Fee

Eligibility Criteria

Electronics & Comm. Engineer:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg OR Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT)

Mechanical Engineering:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg OR Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT)

Computer Science & Engineering

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg OR Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT)

Electrical Engineering:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognised university or equivalent Valid GATE score

Chemical Engineering

Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engineer from a recognised university or equivalent Valid GATE score

Aeronautical Engineering

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent Valid GATE score

Civil Engineering

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent Valid GATE score

Mathematics:

Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score

Physics:

Master’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score

Psychology:

Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognised university or equivalent Qualified the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology

Chemistry:

Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Descriptive Examination or percentage of marks in NET will be required to appear in the Personal Interview in Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO

The offer of appointment to the selected candidates will be restricted to the number of vacancies in order of merit. The appointment, however, will be subject to satisfying conditions like qualifying the Medical Examination.

How to Apply

Open the RAC website and click on ‘ Apply Online

Register your username and log in using the registration credentials

Upload the requisite certificates, enter necessary details and submit

Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the application form

