UGC Issues Warning Against 127 Institutions: Check If Your Institute Is In Full List

On 27 May, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a statement directing 127 educational institutions to restrain from using the word ‘University’ in their name.
Further, they have been warned against the use of ‘University’ on their websites, e-mails, letterheads, communications, hoardings, advertisements, website addresses, etc failing which action will be taken against them in accordance with the UGC Regulations 2019.
Instead, these institutions may add ‘Deemed to be University’ in their names.
“It has come to the notice of University Grant Commission (UGC) that many institutions which are conferred the status of Deemed to be Universities are using the word ‘University’, which is opposed to the Spirit of Section 23 of the UGC Act. The UGC shall take appropriate steps to stop such practice,” the notification read.
Quoting an order by the Supreme Court, it added, “No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word ‘University’ associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.”
So What Exactly Is Deemed University?
As per UGC guidelines, Deemed University, or deemed-to-be-university, is an institution of higher education that gets the status of autonomy from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
It means that the institution enjoys academic status and privileges of a university and has the authority to decide its own courses, syllabus, admissions and fee structure. If it performs well, it can be granted the status of a University.
Other types of Universities include Central, State-run and private universities.
List of Institutions that have been declared as ‘Deemed to be Universities’ under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956:
Andhra Pradesh:
- Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Gandhi Nagar Campus, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam
- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Vaddeswaram, Guntur District
- Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati, Chittoor District
- Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthinilayam, Anantapur
- Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Vadlamudi, Guntur District.
Arunachal Pradesh
North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, Itanagar
Assam
Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Balagaon, BTAD, Kokrajhar.
Bihar
Nava Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda
Chandigarh
Punjab Engineering College, Sector – 12.
Delhi
- Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa Institute, Pusa
- Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Qutub Institutional Area
- Indian Law Institute, Bhagwandas Road
- Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj
- Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar
- National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Musicology, National Museum, Janpath
- National University of Educational Planning & Administration, Sri Aurbindo Marg
- Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthana, Janakpuri
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapith, Qutub Institutional Area
- TERI School of Advanced Studies, Vasant Kunj
Gujarat
- Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad
- National Rail and Transportation Institute, NAIR Campus, Vadodara
- Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Piparia, Vadodara
Haryana
- Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, Nachauli, Old Faridabad – Jasana Road, Faridabad
- Maharishi Markandeshwar, Mullana, Ambala
- Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Surajkund Road, Faridabad
- National Brain Research Centre, NH 8, Gurugram
- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
- National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management, Kundli, Sonepat
Jammu and Kashmir
Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Choglamsar, Leh (Ladakh)
Jharkhand
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Karnataka
- B.L.D.E., Smt. Bangaramma Sajjan Campus, Sholapur Road, Vijayapura
- Christ, Hosur Road, Bengaluru
- Indian Institute of Science Bangalore
- International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru
- JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru
- Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru
- Jain, Bengaluru
- K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research, J.N.Medical College Campus, Udupi
- NITTE, University Enclave, Deralakatte
- Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Tamaka, Kolar
- Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumkur
- Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Eknath Bhavan, Bengaluru
- Yenepoya, University Road, Deralakatte, Mangaluru
Kerala
- Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad, Ernakulam
- Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Kerala Kalamandalam, Vallathol Nagar, Cheruthuruthy
Madhya Pradesh
Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Shakti Nagar, Gwalior
Maharashtra
- Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune
- Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai
- D.Y. Patil Educational Society, Kolhapur
- Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
- Deccan College Postgraduate & Research Institute, Pune
- Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune
- Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune
- Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, Pune
- Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai
- Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai
- International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Satara
- MGM Institute of Health Sciences, MGM Campus, Navi Mumbai
- Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
- Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patl Vidyapeeth, Navi Mumbai
- Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, Ahmednagar
- SYMBIOSIS International, Lavale, Pune
- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
- Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
- Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune
Odisha
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar
- Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, KISS Campus-3, Bhubaneswar
- Shiksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Punjab
- Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Sangrur
- Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Thapar Technology Campus, Patiala
Puducherry
Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pillaiyarkuppam, Puducherry
Rajasthan
- Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
- Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Churu
- I.I.S. (Deemed to be University), IISU Campus, Jaipur
- Jain Vishva Bharati Institute, Nagaur
- Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Udaipur
- LNM Institute of Information Technology, Jaipur
Tamil Nadu
- Academy of Maritime Education and Training, Kanathur
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore
- Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Chennai
- B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai
- Chennai Mathematical Institute, Siruseri
- Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), Kancheepuram
- Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Chennai
- Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram, Dindigul
- Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai
- Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education, Virudhunagar
- Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore
- Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore
- Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
- Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kanyakumari
- Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (PMIST), Thanjavur
- S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology, Kancheepuram
- Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chenna
- Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Thanjavur
- Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Vishwa Mahavidyalaya, Kancheepuram
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
- St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
- Vel’s Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
- Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Salem
- Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Telangana
- Chaitanya Institute of Science & Technology, Warangal
- International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
- ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh
- Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences, Allahabad
- Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow
- Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Varanasi
- Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra
- Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
- Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida
- Nehru Gram Bharati, Allahabad
- Shobhit Institute of Engineering & Technology, Meerut
- Santosh, Ghaziabad
Uttarakhand
- Forest Research Institute, Dehradun
- Gurukul Kangri Vidyapeeth, Haridwar
- Graphic Era, Dehradun
West Bengal
- Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata
- Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Howrah, Kolkata
