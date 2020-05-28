UGC Issues Warning Against 127 Institutions: Check If Your Institute Is In Full List

127 educational institutes will not be allowed to use ‘University’ on their websites, e-mails, letterheads, communications, hoardings, advertisements.

On 27 May, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a statement directing 127 educational institutions to restrain from using the word ‘University’ in their name.

Further, they have been warned against the use of ‘University’ on their websites, e-mails, letterheads, communications, hoardings, advertisements, website addresses, etc failing which action will be taken against them in accordance with the UGC Regulations 2019.

Instead, these institutions may add ‘Deemed to be University’ in their names.

“It has come to the notice of University Grant Commission (UGC) that many institutions which are conferred the status of Deemed to be Universities are using the word ‘University’, which is opposed to the Spirit of Section 23 of the UGC Act. The UGC shall take appropriate steps to stop such practice,” the notification read.

Quoting an order by the Supreme Court, it added, “No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word ‘University’ associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.”

So What Exactly Is Deemed University?

As per UGC guidelines, Deemed University, or deemed-to-be-university, is an institution of higher education that gets the status of autonomy from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

It means that the institution enjoys academic status and privileges of a university and has the authority to decide its own courses, syllabus, admissions and fee structure. If it performs well, it can be granted the status of a University.

Other types of Universities include Central, State-run and private universities.

List of Institutions that have been declared as ‘Deemed to be Universities’ under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956:

Andhra Pradesh:

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Gandhi Nagar Campus, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Vaddeswaram, Guntur District

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati, Chittoor District

Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthinilayam, Anantapur

Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Vadlamudi, Guntur District.

Arunachal Pradesh

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, Itanagar

Assam

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Balagaon, BTAD, Kokrajhar.

Bihar

Nava Nalanda Mahavihara, Nalanda

Chandigarh

Punjab Engineering College, Sector – 12.

Delhi

Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa Institute, Pusa

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Qutub Institutional Area

Indian Law Institute, Bhagwandas Road

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj

Jamia Hamdard, Hamdard Nagar

National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Musicology, National Museum, Janpath

National University of Educational Planning & Administration, Sri Aurbindo Marg

Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthana, Janakpuri

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapith, Qutub Institutional Area

TERI School of Advanced Studies, Vasant Kunj

Gujarat

Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad

National Rail and Transportation Institute, NAIR Campus, Vadodara

Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Piparia, Vadodara

Haryana

Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth, Nachauli, Old Faridabad – Jasana Road, Faridabad

Maharishi Markandeshwar, Mullana, Ambala

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Surajkund Road, Faridabad

National Brain Research Centre, NH 8, Gurugram

National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management, Kundli, Sonepat

Jammu and Kashmir

Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Choglamsar, Leh (Ladakh)

Jharkhand

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Karnataka

B.L.D.E., Smt. Bangaramma Sajjan Campus, Sholapur Road, Vijayapura

Christ, Hosur Road, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru

Jain, Bengaluru

K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research, J.N.Medical College Campus, Udupi

NITTE, University Enclave, Deralakatte

Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Tamaka, Kolar

Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumkur

Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Eknath Bhavan, Bengaluru

Yenepoya, University Road, Deralakatte, Mangaluru

Kerala

Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad, Ernakulam

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Kalamandalam, Vallathol Nagar, Cheruthuruthy

Madhya Pradesh

Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Shakti Nagar, Gwalior

Maharashtra

Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune

Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai

D.Y. Patil Educational Society, Kolhapur

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

Deccan College Postgraduate & Research Institute, Pune

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune

Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, Pune

Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai

Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai

International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Satara

MGM Institute of Health Sciences, MGM Campus, Navi Mumbai

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patl Vidyapeeth, Navi Mumbai

Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, Ahmednagar

SYMBIOSIS International, Lavale, Pune

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune

Odisha

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, KISS Campus-3, Bhubaneswar

Shiksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Punjab

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Sangrur

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Thapar Technology Campus, Patiala

Puducherry

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pillaiyarkuppam, Puducherry

Rajasthan

Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Churu

I.I.S. (Deemed to be University), IISU Campus, Jaipur

Jain Vishva Bharati Institute, Nagaur

Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Udaipur

LNM Institute of Information Technology, Jaipur

Tamil Nadu

Academy of Maritime Education and Training, Kanathur

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore

Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Chennai

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai

Chennai Mathematical Institute, Siruseri

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), Kancheepuram

Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, Chennai

Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram, Dindigul

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education, Virudhunagar

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore

Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kanyakumari

Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (PMIST), Thanjavur

S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology, Kancheepuram

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chenna

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Thanjavur

Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Vishwa Mahavidyalaya, Kancheepuram

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Vel’s Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Salem

Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Telangana

Chaitanya Institute of Science & Technology, Warangal

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh

Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences, Allahabad

Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow

Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Varanasi

Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra

Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar

Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida

Nehru Gram Bharati, Allahabad

Shobhit Institute of Engineering & Technology, Meerut

Santosh, Ghaziabad

Uttarakhand

Forest Research Institute, Dehradun

Gurukul Kangri Vidyapeeth, Haridwar

Graphic Era, Dehradun

West Bengal

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Howrah, Kolkata

(Edited by Shruti Singhal)

