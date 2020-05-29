Are You a CBSE Student? Take your Class 10 and 12 Board Exams From Anywhere Now

Furthermore, to ease the examination process and maintain social distancing norms, the board has added 10,000 new centres to the existing 3,000 examination centres across the country.

Apart from the usual stress that boards exams carry with them, thousands of CBSE students preparing for their board exams across the country had another problem looming close. How to travel to the exam centres? Many students studying in residential schools had to return to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, while some are stuck in cities away from their exam centres.

In a move aimed to provide relief to such students, the Ministry for Human Resources has announced that the students who had to move to other states or districts now have the option to appear in class 10 and 12 board exams from there.

In a video tweet yesterday, HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “I have advised @cbseindia29 to shift your examination centre to your current district. Kindly get in touch with your respective schools for further information.”

Change in CBSE Exam Dates, New Centres Added

Earlier this month, the board had announced that remaining examinations will be conducted from 1 July 2020 till 15 July 2020. Furthermore, to ease the examination process and maintain social distancing norms, the board has added 10,000 new centres to the existing 3,000 examination centres across the country.

An official from the CBSE Regional Office Delhi, who wishes to remain unnamed, tells The Better India (TBI), “While it is accurate that students can appear for the CBSE examination from their respective hometowns or wherever they are currently, more details about this will be published on the official CBSE website in the month of June 2020.”

Talking about how students can now breathe easy, Shazia Rafiqe, (TGT Science) at Sheerwood College (CBSE) Jhansi, UP, tells TBI, “In light of the fact that students are stuck in different states due to the lockdown, if they are allowed to give exams wherever they are then it will be really helpful for them. Also, we need to think of those living in coaching hubs. How can you expect them to travel right now? This is a much-needed decision for the students preparing for the boards.”

